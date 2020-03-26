Baltimore Center Stage Announces Digital Access for WHERE WE STAND

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that the theater will make available video and audio recordings of Where We Stand, a world premiere co-production with WP Theater, originally announced as the fifth Mainstage production of the 2020/21 Season. The play will now be offered via the Vimeo streaming platform beginning April 2, the date live performances were scheduled to begin. The theater will also offer originally scheduled pre- and post- show programming in a virtual format. Current ticketholders will receive an email with instructions on how to access the production and new ticket buyers will have the ability to purchase tickets on Baltimore Center Stage's website (www.centerstage.org).

Baltimore Center Stage previously announced that, in following federal, state and local mandates for social distancing, and in order to continue to do its part to protect the health of the community amidst ongoing concerns about the spread of virus, live performances of Where We Stand, have been cancelled. However, BCS remains "open for storytelling," and has activated adaptive programming and resources during the cancellation and other shutdowns. Over the past week, the artistic and administrative teams at the theater worked with the League of Regional Theaters, Actors Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, and The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society to obtain rights and clearances to present the play digitally.

"At the center of Where We Stand is a simple question: what is our individual responsibility to our community and what is our collective responsibility to the individual," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "I cannot think of a more resonant question for this moment and I am so grateful that we will have the opportunity to share Donnetta's incredible artistry with audiences here in Baltimore and beyond."

Virtual programming surrounding the show includes:

A pre-recorded conversation between BCS Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra and Where We Stand playwright and performer, Donnetta Lavinia Grays

A digital copy of the Where We Stand program, which includes a dramaturgical packet with discussion questions and resources for facilitating post-show conversations at home

A pre-recorded post show discussion with members of local community organizations, facilitated by Annalisa Dias, the theater's Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation

Two live/virtual conversations throughout the virtual run of Where We Stand (dates and topics to be announced)



In an effort to make tickets accessible, Baltimore Center Stage will institute a "Pay What You Can" price structure for ticket buyers, starting at $5. Additionally, as Where We Stand was to serve as the theater's sixth annual Mobile Unit touring production, and would have offered free performances in community venues throughout Baltimore in March, Baltimore Center Stage will honor those partnerships by offering the virtual production to Mobile Unit audiences and other community partners free of charge. For these communities, where high speed Internet is frequently a barrier, a "radio play" version will be made available.



Baltimore Center Stage takes its financial commitment to our artists, craftspeople, freelancers and staff very seriously. All of the artists involved in Where We Stand will be compensated in full. Where We Stand was filmed and post-produced by Baltimore filmmaker Dean Radcliffe-Lynes.









