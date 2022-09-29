Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents LES SYLPHIDES AND OTHER WORKS

Performances run October 7-9.

Register for Baltimore News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents LES SYLPHIDES AND OTHER WORKS

On October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland begins its mainstage performance season with Les Sylphides and Other Works at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet Les Sylphides by Mikhail Fokine along with Sapphire Romance from Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart, Flow and Ebb by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of Hijinks and Lullabies by noted choreographer Keith Lee.

Les Sylphides, set to the music of Chopin, follows the "poet" as he dances with ghostly sylphs through the dreamy atmosphere of a moonlit park. Described as "romantic reverie", this one-act ballet celebrates the beauty of romantic ballet with a setting evocative of the Halloween season.

The performance will also feature Hijinks and Lullabies, a Keith Lee world premiere. Lee is a master choreographer who has performed as a soloist with American Ballet Theatre and served as ballet master for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. His whimsical 26-minute piece, set to the music of Mahler, takes place in a ski chalet and includes a diverse cast of a ship captain, an inspector, a flock of chickadees, and many more.

The company will also perform Edward Stewart's Sapphire Romance, most recently reprised in 2009. This sumptuous work for 16 dancers is accompanied by Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. Cindy Case's Flow and Ebb, set to the music of Debussy, is a world premiere work.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199889®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.balletmaryland.org%2Fles-sylphides?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Regional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' is Coming To Baltimore Center Stage in OctoberRegional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' is Coming To Baltimore Center Stage in October
September 28, 2022

Fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for turbulence. Baltimore Center Stage, in a co-production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, will present the regional premiere of AIN'T NO MO' written by Jordan E. Cooper and directed by Lili-Anne Brown from October 27 through November 20, 2022.
Howard County Arts Council Celebrates National Arts And Humanities Month This OctoberHoward County Arts Council Celebrates National Arts And Humanities Month This October
September 23, 2022

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is joining Americans for the Arts and arts agencies across the nation in encouraging people to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) by supporting the arts in our community during the month of October.   
Mayland Ensemble Theatre To Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACTMayland Ensemble Theatre To Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
September 22, 2022

“How can you even for a moment claim that facts are negotiable?” Fingal's boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his fact-checking skills to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professionally quickly becomes profane in this witty comedy based on the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens There.
Photos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center StagePhotos: First Look At OUR TOWN At Baltimore Center Stage
September 21, 2022

Re-discover the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Our Town as you’ve never seen it before, drawing inspiration from our town, Baltimore. See photos from the production!
Olney Theatre Center Offers A Panel Discussion And Free Performance To Support Production Of DANCE NATIONOlney Theatre Center Offers A Panel Discussion And Free Performance To Support Production Of DANCE NATION
September 19, 2022

In conjunction with the upcoming production of Clare Barron's critically acclaimed and award-winning 2018 play Dance Nation, Olney Theatre Center will present two community engagement events designed to further explore themes from the production through dialogue as well as to showcase and celebrate local talent.