BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY Begins In September At Way Off Broadway

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will stage Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY from September 12 through November 2, 2025. In this madcap take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson set out to stop a killer before the legendary family curse claims another heir.

Directed with a theatrical twist, the production will feature Holmes and Watson braving the moors of Devonshire while navigating disguises, silly accents, and dizzying clues. In addition to the two leads, just three actors will portray more than 40 characters, bringing Ludwig’s comic spin on the iconic mystery to life.

TICKETS

Performances will run September 12–November 2, 2025, at the Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Way Off Broadway, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is celebrating over 30 years of bringing live theater to Frederick. Since opening in 1995, the theatre has presented classics, regional premieres, and audience favorites ranging from Les Misérables and Mamma Mia! to Diana – The Musical and Sister Act. The company also produces family theater, holiday events, and interactive mysteries through its WOB LIVE! Entertainment brand.