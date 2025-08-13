BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Coming to Way Off Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Mysteries have long been a favorite at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, and this fall audiences can look forward to a hilarious twist on one of Sherlock Holmes's greatest cases when Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery takes the stage.

In Baskerville, Sherlock Holmes and his crime solving partner Dr. John Watson go to work to solve one of the pair's most notorious cases, The Hound of the Baskerville. However, this is a Sherlock Holmes mystery with a theatrical twist. From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective.

Holmes is on the case as the male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Audiences watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? The truth is far from elementary as Holmes and Watson try to solve the case as ONLY three other actors play 43 different characters, bringing Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mystery to life on the stage.

Baskerville was originally the most anticipated show of Way Off Broadway's 2020 Season, opening on March 13th (Friday the 13th, nonetheless). Following its opening, the state of Maryland shut down due to the Covid pandemic. The production was never able to reopen. Five years later, the theatre has the chance to bring the show back for an entire run!

Returning from the original production are Sarah Melinda and Steve Steele, being joined by Melissa Ann Martin, all of whom will play the myriad of characters the detectives cross paths with during their investigation. Stepping into the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are Randy Stull and Dominic Massimino, respectively.

Way Off Broadway's production will run September 12th through November 2nd, with performance every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of month. The show will once again be directed by Justin M. Kiska.