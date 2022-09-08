BACH IN BALTIMORE Celebrates 35 Years Of Making Music In Its 2022-2023 Season

Bach in Baltimore announced today its 35th Anniversary Season, consisting of thirteen ticketed concert events running from October 2, 2022 to June 4, 2023. Bach in Baltimore concerts are performed in some of the most gorgeous and sacred spaces throughout the Baltimore metro area from Ellicott City and Roland Park to Towson and Downtown Baltimore. Full details about the season, including a full outline of concert dates, venues, and pricing, can be found online at bachinbaltimore.org/concerts-tickets/.

Executive Director Rebecca Fanning enthuses about the upcoming season, "Our 35th Anniversary Season celebrates our namesake with beloved Baroque gems, including Bach's Brandenburg Concerti and Cantatas. Additionally, it is our most expansive season, reaching beyond the Baroque as we highlight classical, modern, and local composers." The festive and celebratory season includes Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and the world premiere of Maryland composer Ben Ellerin's Psalms on December 4; Handel's ebullient Water Music, Suite No. 1 on March 5; Saint-Saëns Organ Concerto arranged for organ & brass on April 16; the original 13 instrument arrangement of Copland's Appalachian Spring on May 21; and Mozart's epic Symphony No. 41 in C Major, "Jupiter," on June 4.

The biggest concert of the season will be Bach's immortal St. John Passion on April 2. Bach in Baltimore Music Director and Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock says, "In Bach's towering masterpiece, St. John Passion, we find all of the musical forms of the high Baroque. It is full of pageantry, drama, color, and wonder. It's an epic work of art that will showcase the immense talent of our choir, orchestra, and guest soloists."

This season, in addition to many favorite returning guest soloists, Bach in Baltimore will welcome its first cohort of "Emerging Artists." These talented young professionals are launching their professional music careers in the region, and Bach in Baltimore is proud to support these budding artists in concerts on October 23, November 6, February 12, March 5, April 2, and May 7. The first "Emerging Artists" roster includes Erica Marie Ferguson, soprano; Tess Ottinger, soprano; Elizabeth Sarian, soprano; Amanda Simms, soprano; Melissa Wimbish, soprano; Eric Carey, tenor; Christopher Longo, tenor; Luke Schmidt, tenor; Fred Redd, baritone; and Eliam Ramos, bass-baritone.

Individual adult tickets ($25-$40), Student tickets ($10 with Student ID), children's tickets ($5), and cost-saving Passes-including the Full Season Pass ($299) and Mini Pass ($95)-are now available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Please read the full Safety & Health guidelines at https://bachinbaltimore.org/safety/.

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. They strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of audience members and inspire creativity. The company wishes to foster an appreciation for the arts, particularly for Baroque music, within the entire community. They are committed to providing educational experiences for people of all ages to instill a lifelong connection with Bach's music.

Bach in Baltimore currently seeks experienced singers in limited vocal parts to join its choir. Interested singers are encouraged to email bachconcertseries@bachinbaltimore.org to set up an audition.

For more information, please visit Bach in Baltimore.