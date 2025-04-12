BABY WITH THE BATHWATER to Open at Spotlighters Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baby with the Bathwater, written by Christopher Durang and directed by Michael Blum, will open at the Spotlighters Theatre on April 25, 2025. The show will run through May 18. The show was stage managed by Jamie Suthard.

Cast includes India Cochrane (Helen, the mother), Rossel Sorbello (John, the father), Evangeline Ridgaway (Nanny, the nanny), Rose Wallace (Cyncthia, a neighbor; Angela, a woman in the park; Susan), Ifechukwu “Iffy” Alachebe (Daisy's Therapist), and Teagle Walker (Daisy).

About the show

As the play begins Helen and John gaze proudly at their new offspring, a bit disappointed that it doesn’t speak English and too polite to check its sex. So they decide that the child is a girl and name it Daisy—which leads to all manner of future emotional and personality problems when it turns out that Daisy is actually a boy. Thereafter, in a series of brilliantly theatrical and wildly hilarious scenes, the saga of Daisy’s struggle to establish his identity continues, despite his parents’ growing obliviousness. In the end the play comes full circles as the former Daisy and his young bride, Susan fondly regard their own baby—forgiving of the past but determined not to repeat its calamitous mistakes.

