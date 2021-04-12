Angelica Cheri's BERTA, BERTA Up Next At Everyman

Playwright Angelica Chéri's mystical and moving play Berta, Berta is next on the schedule for Everyman Theatre. Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi announced that Everyman Theatre is set to stream the award-winning play, directed at Everyman by Reginald L. Douglas, into homes beginning Monday, April 26 through Sunday night, June 6. Berta, Berta offers a fictional account of the song of the same name, that originated on Parchman Farm at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Set in Meridian, Mississippi in 1923, Leroy returns to Berta's doorstep covered in blood after committing a shocking crime. With his freedom in the balance and the clock ticking to make amends, Leroy and his long-lost lover's quarrelsome beginning transforms into an impassioned consummation of their love. Can the inevitability of Leroy's fate be averted? A hit from the 2018 Contemporary American Theatre Festival, this riveting fable weaves an intimate, yet epic love story.

"Angelica Chéri has written a red-hot tale of long-lost lovers reuniting for one last chance at love," says Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi. "Her writing is on fire here and the stakes couldn't be higher. The performances are also electric, you won't be able to take your eyes off of these powerful performances. Berta, Berta is truly theatre of passion!"

Berta, Berta is the third mainstage production in Everyman's reimagined 2020/21 season, featuring Myxolydia Tyler in her Everyman Theatre debut. She's appeared on stage at regional theatres throughout the country, including locally at Signature Theatre and Baltimore Center Stage, as well as McCarter Theatre, St. Louis Rep, and Barrington Stage to name a few. She's been seen on television in NBC's Manifest and New Amsterdam and Showtime's Homeland. Additionally, Tyler does voice-over work and has contributed as a teaching artist at theatres around the U.S. She is a Hermitage Artists Fellow.

Featured as Leroy is Gabriel Lawrence, who is also making his first Everyman appearance. He is an actor, educator and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, who has also been seen on stages nationwide. His stage credits include: X; or Betty Shabazz v. Nation and title roles in both Macbeth and Julius Caesar. His television credits include: Prodigal Son, The Deuce, Mysteries of Laura and recurring parts on ABC's What Would You Do? He also teaches Shakespeare, acting, debate and filmmaking throughout New York City.

Everyman Theatre's Managing Director, Marissa LaRose, reflects on getting this production on stage, "Berta, Berta is a second-chance story in more ways than one - we returned to rehearse the show almost a year to the day after we paused for the pandemic. To bring such an epic story to life during a year that had all odds stacked against us is a source of both genuine pride and hope as we look to head back to live theatre."

Tickets for Berta, Berta by Angelica Chéri are $30 per household and available online now at everymantheatre.org or by phone at 410.752.2208. This six-week run can be streamed into homes from Monday, April 26 at noon until Sunday night, June 6 at 11:59pm. The play is recommended for audiences age 14+.