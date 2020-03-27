Adventure Theatre MTC to Preview One of its 2020-2021 Season Productions Online

Adventure Theatre MTC, previews one of its 2020-2021 Season productions online with a digital presentation of the script, On The Wings of A Mariposa by Alvaro Saar Rios, March 29, 2020 at 2pm. Directed by Elena Velasco, this presentation is free and available streaming via Facebook Live on Adventure Theatre MTC's Facebook page.

This digital production stars Ruth Diaz as Mami, Sharalys Silva as Abuelita, Danie Rodriguez as Monstruos y Mariposas, ATMTC Academy student Susana Lopez-Chavarriaga as Pilar, and ATMTC Academy Pre-Professional Program Students Juliana Gomez and Sloane Escobar as Ramiro and Amparo. Stage direction will be read by Thunderboi Tsai.

Ten-year-old Pilar breathes deeply of her grandmother's rebozo to relive memories of her beloved abuelita-making corn tortillas, dueling the monsters under the bed and journeying to the forest known as El Círculo Mágico. Slowly, the scent begins to fade - and with it, Pilar's memories. Amidst the monarch butterflies' annual migration and Día de los Muertos celebrations, soar with Pilar on her journey in this bilingual world premiere play, discovering that "when you love someone, they never really leave you."

Says Chil Kong, Artistic Director, " I really love how this allows a sneak peak into the creative process and push us into a bold new digital frontier. I think, like many other artistic companies, Adventure Theatre MTC is really feeling the loss of its typically busy and lively space. We are now having to take our artistic work online. I'm deeply grateful to the playwright for allowing his words to be seen and heard, and giving us the chance to experiment with these unique circumstances."

To tune in on March 29, 2020 2pm ET or follow the production online, visit our Facebook Event. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.





