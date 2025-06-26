AMFM Awards $6,000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is awarding $6,000 from its David Glaser Education Grant that will be shared between two organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area:

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra – in support of its Summer Program which provides a high-level musical education to students of all cultural and economic backgrounds with weekly private lessons, ensemble rehearsals, guest artist workshops, access to the Annapolis Symphony performances, recitals, and ensemble concerts.

Compass Rose Theater- in support of its Youth Theater Education program, which provides comprehensive theater arts education to youth ages 5 through teen, including full-scale youth productions, seasonal classes, and summer camps, with an intentional focus on serving underserved communities.

"We are so thankful for this generous support from AMFM to reach more young performing artists in Annapolis," said Barbara Webber. "Any investment in acting and musical theater classes helps raise children's self-esteem, improve collaboration, nurture creativity, and enables them to express themself more fully. This David Glaser Education Grant is an investment in our community's artistry, and we are grateful."

“We are so happy to continue honoring David Glaser’s legacy by supporting both of these local youth programs,” says AMFM board president PJ Thomas. “Creating opportunities for our next generation of musicians is the perfect way to honor David.”

These grants are just one of AMFM’s youth programs. The Tim King Scholarship Fund provides a scholarship to a high school senior who will study music performance in college and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations.

AMFM is a nonprofit organization that was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance, leaving them unable to perform. It raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Grant, visit www.am-fm.org.

