A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE to Have Staged Reading at Silver Spring Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Please join the Silver Spring stage in person or via Zoom for a benefit reading of the award-winning play, A Black and White Cookie by Gary Morgenstein and directed by Jacqueline Youm.

After its World Premiere at Silver Spring Stage in October 2021 (for which it won the Broadway World regional award for Best Original Play), A Black and White Cookie has been produced in New York, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

In this provocative and timely play, Harold Wilson-a gruff, conservative African American in his late 60s-finally re-opens his New York City newsstand following the pandemic lockdown. But an exorbitant rent increase forces him to close after 30 years and reluctantly retire to Florida with his niece Carol. Enter Albie Sands, an eccentric 1960s Jewish radical who persuades Harold to fight the landlord. Overcoming their differences, Harold and Albie form an unlikely yet powerful friendship to confront corporate greed and prejudice. Suggested Donation: $5

Comments