The Salzburg Festival Collaborates With Apple Music Classical

The Salzburg Festival, with its more than 100-year history, is delighted to present its unique programme of operas, orchestral concerts, lieder recitals and chamber music on the newly created Apple Music Classical platform. At launch, more than one hundred Salzburg Festival recordings are already available.

Apple Music Classical is designed to offer a unique streaming experience for classical music. A team of engineers and musicologists spent over seven years working on the underlying metadata. The result is an app with over 50 million pieces of data for fully optimised search and browser functions. These give listeners access to the world’s largest streaming catalogue of classical music with over five million tracks, more than 120,000 works, more than 400,000 movements and more than 20,000 composers – all available in the highest audio quality and Spatial Audio technology.

Apple Music subscribers can download the Apple Music Classical app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost.

All new exclusive Salzburg Festival content is produced with Unitel and distributed by Platoon.