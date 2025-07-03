Review: THE IMAGINARY INVALID at Tschauner Bühne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Le Malade Imaginaire found its way to the Musical stage. As hypochondriacs surround us nowadays and every patient is googling their symptoms, instead of asking a professional, only to find out they should have died yesterday (according to their search), why not transform the old play into a comedy Musical, or....?

Florian Stanek (Book and Lyrics) and Sebastian Brand (Music) have written something very easy to consume, a sit back and relax, make me a good laugh (or maybe two) show.

Martin Oberhauser is Axel, the droll and wealthy but hypochondriac patient who got himself into the greedy arms of Prof. Henkelmann (played by the evilly funny Markus Richter), the Medical Director of the St. Moritz Health Resort. Everything is set to get things upside down, there is love, money-grobbing, dubious cleansing and more. Not to spoil the significant events of the evening, but love can be found in the most mysterious places, including the (imaginary) Kurhotel am Flötzersteig.

Opening Night's audience had a good laugh with this light fare, and sometimes, that's all you need after a long day in the office. Enjoying a breeze in a rather charming atmosphere.

Prof. Henkelmann (Markus Richter) and the Ensemble ©Bettina Frenzel



Attending a Tschauner Opening is always fun; you'll meet familiar faces, enjoy the special Tschauner menue, and have a good chat. However, one familiar face is barely missed, Richard Lugner (+12.08.2024). He has been a faithful guest and supporter, always up for a chat and a good laugh. Here's the thing: there might be no better way to honour his life and support than by creating a classic Tschauner revue, and i am damn sure, he would have loved it.

Hello, summer! Let's go Tschaunern.

Book & Lyrics: Florian Stanek

Music: Sebastian Brand

Director: Markus Richter

Choreography: Rita Sereinig

Set Design: Petra Fibich-Patzelt

Costume Design: Barbara Langbein, Anatol Rieger

Ass. Director: Rebekka Utesch

With:

Sascha Ahrens, Sarah Baum, Alexander Mikliss, Martin Oberhauser

Marina Petkov, Markus Richter, Ilvy Schultschik and

For further information visit: www.tschauner.at

