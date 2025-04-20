News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: ROCK OF AGES ON TOUR at Stadthalle Wien

The New Tour Cast is rocking the Stage

By: Apr. 20, 2025
Review: ROCK OF AGES ON TOUR at Stadthalle Wien Image
Fasten your seatbelts. The 80s are back in town, and we are invited into the legendary Bourbon Room to enjoy small-town Girl Sherrie (Inga Krischke) falling in love with Drew Boley (played by the amazing Matthias Trattner) and witness their roller-coaster relationship, a kinda 80's bumpy road into a happy ending, not only for them but also for the Bourbon Club.

Matthias Trattner as Drew Boley©Manfred Szieber

But before it gets better, it has to get worse: a job for Arsenals lead singer Stacee Jaxx (Filippo Strocchi), who is showing his best Rock Star attitude and (of course) his straight out-of-the-gym Six Pack, while Stacey is having his "moments," Dennis Dupree (Nicolas Tenerani) and the show's narrator, Lonny Barnett (an entertainingly funny David Rodriguez-Yanez), are trying to save the club.

ROCK OF AGES is pure 80s Glam-Trash Fun, with dozens of familiar hits, guaranteeing a great time out. So, Don't Stop Believing and have a rockin' Easter feast.
ROCK OF AGES is a Must-See tour production with an entertaining cast, great set design (Sam Madwar), energetic choreography (Natalie Holtom), and a Jukebox Musical Expert Director, Alex Balga.



