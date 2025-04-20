Review: ROCK OF AGES ON TOUR at Stadthalle Wien

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fasten your seatbelts. The 80s are back in town, and we are invited into the legendary Bourbon Room to enjoy small-town Girl Sherrie (Inga Krischke) falling in love with Drew Boley (played by the amazing Matthias Trattner) and witness their roller-coaster relationship, a kinda 80's bumpy road into a happy ending, not only for them but also for the Bourbon Club.

Matthias Trattner as Drew Boley©Manfred Szieber

But before it gets better, it has to get worse: a job for Arsenals lead singer Stacee Jaxx (Filippo Strocchi), who is showing his best Rock Star attitude and (of course) his straight out-of-the-gym Six Pack, while Stacey is having his "moments," Dennis Dupree (Nicolas Tenerani) and the show's narrator, Lonny Barnett (an entertainingly funny David Rodriguez-Yanez), are trying to save the club.

ROCK OF AGES is pure 80s Glam-Trash Fun, with dozens of familiar hits, guaranteeing a great time out. So, Don't Stop Believing and have a rockin' Easter feast.

ROCK OF AGES is a Must-See tour production with an entertaining cast, great set design (Sam Madwar), energetic choreography (Natalie Holtom), and a Jukebox Musical Expert Director, Alex Balga.

Reader Reviews