Photo Flash: First Look at SALOME at Theater an der Wien, Featuring Puppets!

Theater an der Wien is presenting a new version of Salome that features puppets! The characters of Salome and John the Baptist are both portrayed by puppets.

Check out photos from this unique production below!

Salome features music by Richard Strauss, Version by Eberhard Kloke, with a libretto based on Oscar Wilde's Salome translated into German by Hedwig Lachmann. It is performed in German with German surtitles.

It premiered on 18 January 2020, and runs through 30 January.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.theater-wien.at/en/programme-tickets/production/875/Salome.

The synopsis is as follows:

Herod, the Tetrarch of Galilee, has had the prophet Jochanaan imprisoned for constantly criticising his wife Herodias. But even in his prison the prophet continues his threats. During a banquet Princess Salome, Herodias's daughter, hears Jochanaan's words from the cistern which is the prophet's prison. She wants to see this peculiar person. While she finds the prophet's appearance attractive, he is repelled by the Princess's sensual beauty. Salome is aroused by his rejection and wants to kiss his mouth. But Jochanaan keeps up threats from his dungeon. Herodias angrily demands that Herod have the prophet killed, but the King is reluctant: Jochanaan may after all be a holy man. As a diversion from this marital strife Herod calls on Salome to dance for him. She only agrees after Herod vows to grant her every wish. After she has danced she demands Jochanaan's head. Herod is horrified, but Salome insists. Jochanaan is beheaded and his head presented to Salome on a silver platter. Now she kisses Jochanaan's mouth.

Photo Credit: Werner Kmetitsch

Statist des Theater an der Wien, Tatiana Kuryatnikova (Page der Herodias), Martin Mitterrutzner (Narraboth), Marlis Petersen (Salome), Kristjan Johannesson

Marlis Petersen (Salome), Martin Mitterrutzner

Johan Reuter (Jochanaan)

Johan Reuter (Jochanaan), Marlis Petersen (Salome)

Michaela Schuster (Herodias), John Daszak (Herodes), Tatiana Kuryatnikova (Page der Herodias), Statisterie des Theater an der Wien

Andrew Owens (Vierter Jude), Quentin Desgeorges (Dritter Jude), Paul Schweinester (Erster Jude), Johannes Bamberger (Zweiter Jude), Dumitru Madarasan (Funfter Jude)

John Daszak (Herodes), Marlis Petersen (Salome), Johan Reuter (Jochanaan)

John Daszak (Herodes), Marlis Petersen (Salome), Johan Reuter (Jochanaan)

Marlis Petersen (Salome), Johan Reuter (Jochanaan), Statist des Theater an der Wien

Marlis Petersen (Salome)

John Daszak (Herodes), Michaela Schuster (Herodias)

Ensembleszene Finale





