MISS SAIGON Comes to the Raimund Theater in January 2022

MISS SAIGON, Cameron Mackintosh's global smash hit production, will be in Vienna for the first time from January 2022. VBW Artistic Director Christian Struppeck brings the famous musical by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg in the spectacular new version as the opening production at the newly renovated Raimund Theater. The previews will start on 18th January, the long-awaited gala premiere will take place on 23th January 2022.

This acclaimed production by the world's most successful musical theatre producer, Cameron Mackintosh (LES MISÉRABLES, MARY POPPINS, CATS, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) and written by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg (the writers of LES MISÉRABLES) is an extraordinary masterpiece of a musical that has touched people all over the world for three decades.

The moving love story of Kim, the Vietnamese girl, and Chris, the American GI, and their fateful encounter in Vietnam is brought to life in a lavish staging with haunting music, extravagant choreography, a striking set and breath-taking technical effects. Not for nothing is the dramatic moment when a helicopter lands on stage considered one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of musicals. A superb show with a superb cast, superb effects - emotional, gripping and disturbing all at once.

Learn more at https://www.musicalvienna.at/en/schedule-and-tickets/schedule/production/924/Miss-Saigon/calendar.