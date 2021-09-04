BWW Review: RYTHM OF LIFE at DAS VINDOBONA

Ladies and Gentlemen, the house is open again!

After the first Opening in October 2020, I attested Vindobonas CEO Wolfgang Ebner loads of bravery, to take the risk in uncertain and unpredictable times like this, to open his house, against all odds. It was a splendid gala, glamourous and entertaining, we have been excited to see all the other program highlights, Ebner and his team created for us, but this nasty little virus changed everything. Instead of slipping in our seats at the Vindobona, we all got forced to stay at home and keep calm. As it is possible (for know) to perform live in front of a real audience, we are back in Viennas unique Vindobona.

Ebner decided to open his house with a Musical concert called RHYTHM OF LIFE, or as I might call it, The CASPAR RICHTER Show. Ebner claimed himself as a Musical Theatre Lover, and therefore he got no other choice than to open up with a Musical Gala, the Vindobona stage has never ever seen before. With Lisa Antoni, Carin Filipčić, Fabio Diso, and Max Niemeyer, Ebner got four wonderful voices for a special night like this. And he got Caspar Richter, one of the Founding fathers of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. It was Peter Weck ( The Godfather of Musicals in Austria) back in the days, who convinced Richter to say goodbye to his Opera career and form a Musical Orchestra for the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. The rest is history.

Caspar Richter ©Katharina Schiffl

A phenomenon on the conductor's desk, that's exactly what Caspar Richter is. What a joy to see him back on stage, not hidden in the pit, so every audience member is able to enjoy the conductor's work. Richter's connection to his musicians and singers, something you don't get to experience that often. The famous conductor promised an unusual musical firework, something far away from usual so-called mainstream concerts, with songs that feel like old chewing gum.

A caleidoscope, from Camelot to Jekyll and Hyde, from Candide to The Beauty And The Beast, from past to present, RHYTHM OF LIFE is a wonderful example of how colorful and manifold Musical is. Ebner is a hundred percent musical geek, otherwise, you won't be able to cast and produce a concert like this. We are all facing tough times, the roads might be bumpy and full of twists and turns, at the end of the day, everything is a bit lighter with the right people around you. The secret to success is always found in friends and family, like in Ebner's case. We got the Vindobona back to life, may it be sparkle and shine like on Opening Night.

Mastermind Wolfgang Ebner ©Kathrina Schiffl

