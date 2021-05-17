BWW Previews: The Alphabet City Song Cycle

The Alphabet City Song Cycle

If you are familiar with the work of Georgia Stitt ( married to a guy called Jason Robert Brown), you don't need further explanation, if not, read carefully. Georgia Stitt (Music) together with Marcy Heisler (Lyrics) created the cycle originally based on Heisler's poems. Five songs, five women, five different stories, five soliloquies, each and every one framed with some fine emotional tunes. Stitt's and Heisler's collaboration gifted us with a bittersweet masterpiece. You can feel the gentle side of New York City in the ALPHABET CITY CYCLE. Ludovico Lucchesi Palli, (Producer and Host) got his hands on a copy of the 2009 recording with Kate Baldwin. He, to no surprise, fell in love with the material and decided to bring it on stage (or due to COVID19 on screen) and present Stitt's work to the german speaking musical Universe.

Different from the Original Recording, where every song was performed by Kate Baldwin, Palli brought together some of our finest Musical Ladies, Lisa Antoni, Sandra Bell, Jil Clesse, Ulrike Figgener, and Anja Haeseli, so every story will be told by a different leading lady, accompanied by Ronald G. Sedlaczek (Musical Director) on the piano. Pure, simple, and surprisingly touching.

THE ALPHABET CITY CYCLE will be presented on May 30th as a special Zoom-Event. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. Dive in some New York City sort of Sondheimish musical poetry.

Ulrike Figgener with Ronald G. Sedlaczek