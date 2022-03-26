BWW Interview: Christian Rey Marbella of MISS SAIGON at Raimund Theater

Christian Rey Marbella, who plays the Engineer in Vienna's recent production of MISS SAIGON chatted with us about his connection to the show and how he once saved a performance of MISS SAIGON in the West End. MISS SAIGON at the Raimund Theater is running until June.

BWW: The Vienna Miss Saigon production marks your ongoing relationship with the show. You played The Engineer in Manila on the Asian Tour, the first UK Tour, the second UK Tour, and you were the alternate for the 2014 West End production. You have now landed in Vienna. Please give us some insights into your unique connection to the show and, of course, to the part.

Christian Rey Marbella:

My Miss Saigon journey started in the Manila production back in 2000. I was in the ensemble, specifically a hustler in Dreamland who gets into a fight with a G.I. (my first big acting moment), and I continued in the Asian Tour. Shortly thereafter, I became a Thuy cover in the First UK Tour, then as both Thuy and Engineer cover in the 2nd year, before eventually becoming the first cast Thuy in the 2nd UK Tour until it closed in 2006. I went to the U.S. after the tour and did other shows, such as The King and I, Beauty and the Beast, Show Boat, The Full Monty, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

I did not do any Miss Saigon productions in the states. I went back home to the Philippines after that and continued doing theatre locally with an original Filipino musical, RamaHari in 2012 and Cinderella in 2013, before getting called back by Cameron Mackintosh for the West End revival of Miss Saigon in 2014, both as the Thuy cover and Alternate Engineer. That continued into another Miss Saigon U.K. and International Tour, which took off in 2017 and ended in Cologne, Germany in 2019. So, as you can probably tell by now, Miss Saigon has been consistently connected with me and my career. I never planned it that way. It undeniably provided me with a lot of opportunities for growth both personally and professionally.....it provided enough challenge for my creativity that is hard to resist. That's why I decided to continue to be part of it this long.

BWW: The Engineer is a bad guy. He is MISS SAIGON'S Master of the House. The audience loves and hates him. There is a fine line between being a serious character and a comic relief. How, over the years, has your understanding of the part grown?

Christian Rey Marbella:

It starts by having a clear understanding of where he is coming from, what drives him to make those choices. I have a lot of empathy for him. It's all there in the written text. I always go back to the text and ask those questions. He has this duality in him...Yin and Yang...I believe to a certain degree, we have it as well, perhaps more defined in some people, especially when pushed to your limits and in life or death situations. Sometimes, people compromise their morals and personal beliefs for survival, which is apparent with the engineer. I don't think he tries to be funny. That is just part of his charm, that helps him in getting what he wants.

BWW: The show's tempo depends on your performance as The Engineer is the show's pivot, a vast responsibility you are already used to.

Christian Rey Marbella:

Yes and No. To an extent, yes, it's a huge responsibility. And no, because this is also a highly ensemble-driven show and the effort is collective. There's only so much I can do to drive it to where it should be, but not without the help of the group. It is a show that requires a lot of commitment and energy. so when all the elements are there in a performance, whoa... it's really fantastic!

BWW: After the West End and the US, this production marks your first engagement at the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. Apart from the German language, what has been the most significant challenge during rehearsals?

Christian Rey Marbella:

I'd say, having two sets of creative teams staging the show. It is more difficult for the ensemble really, more than me. This was an unusual situation, all because of the postponement brought about by the pandemic, that messed up the team's schedule and availability.

BWW: Bradley Jaden, now Javert in Les Mis at the Sondheim Theatre, swapped roles and went on as Enjolras, which he recently played, and saved the show. You have also played different parts in MISS SAIGON. How challenging is it to swap characters on such short notice?

Christian Rey Marbella:

It requires a lot of mental preparation. It's part of the discipline in being a cover or a swing. But, you also don't have the luxury of time to prepare, especially in emergency situations. You just do it. I actually have a first-hand experience with that...and it was even before the pandemic, at the West End Revival in 2015. I was Alternate Engineer and a Thuy cover on top of that. The company was plagued with sickness and scheduled holidays. I was playing the Engineer all week. On Thursday when we had two shows, our Thuy lost his voice after the matinee and couldn't do the show. He had to be taken off from the evening performance. I was the only one who could cover the part. I had to swap characters and the emergency Engineer had to go on, just to save the show.

BWW: As I have written in my review, MISS SAIGON is the show everybody needs to see right now! In your opinion, what makes it so unique, even for someone who has been with the show for quite some time.

Christian Rey Marbella:

It is a show that speaks so much truth about the effects of war. War has been part of our history. Our show is very current and speaks well about it. We have a war happening in Ukraine right now or in Afghanistan. Yes, it is a love story...but it is also a story of survival, hope, and sacrifice. These issues resonate with people. It is something that everyone can relate to. It's a very special show.

BWW: Let's talk about your dream roles. You told my colleague Nicole back in 2018 (click here to read the interview) that you would love to be either Valjean or the Phantom, two of the Major Musical Theatre roles. Are they still on your bucket list? Also, have you heard that HAMILTON is coming to Hamburg/Germany later this year? Would you have any interest in participating in that as you are now performing in German?

Christian Rey Marbella:

(Laughing) I love Les Mis and Thenardier! If given the chance, why not Valjean and Phantom, too! And yes, maybe at some point, King George III in Hamilton!

BWW: Apart from the theatre and rehearsal rooms, have you got some time to explore beautiful Vienna?

Christian Rey Marbella:

Vienna is a beautiful city, and I'm so lucky that I had the chance to experience it while waiting for the rehearsals to start. The summer here is wonderful, and I had the best time last year exploring the greenest city in Europe.

BWW: You have posted a collage on your Instagram account with four different pictures of you playing the Engineer (UK Tour 2003, West End Revival 2014, US and Int. Tour 2018, and the recent Vienna production) and asking your followers which hairstyle is a wig and which one is your hair. How has the show changed over the years? And, to join the game, are you wearing a wig in the recent production?

Christian Rey Marbella:

Exactly! That is what makes this show so unique. It evolves. Not just for the look of the Engineer, but this time, the character is darker...he kills now, which was not the case in the original production. The song of Ellen has 3 different versions, all to make the storytelling better.

Thank you for your time. Enjoy Vienna! The Vienna audience is certainly enjoying you on stage!