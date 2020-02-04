BWW Feature: VALENTINES DAY at Vienna

Not sure how to spend Valentines Day? There are plenty of options to spend the afternoon/evening with your beloved one. Apart from all the fine restaurants and Jewellery stores, there is some fine entertainment, offering something for everyone's taste. Here are some of our favorites for Valentine's day.

1. ASPECTS OF LOVE Theater Arche. Andrew Lloyd Webbers dramatic love story including LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING, for the first time in Austria. Produced by www.themusicalshowroom.com with a stellar cast has a limited run so better be fast.

For tickets and further information visit www.themusicalshowroom.com

2. CATS at the Ronacher Theater. The other Andrew Lloyd Webber show. If you are lucky enough to get tickets for the more or less sold-out run, visit the most beautiful junkyard, it's magical as ever. You and your Valentines date might be over the (Jellicle) moon. To purchase tickets visit www.vbw.at

3. THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall at the Theater Drachengasse. A breathtaking piece about the night before Martin Luther King assassination. Directed by Joanna Godwin-Seidl, something slightly different than #1 and 2. Everything you need to know about at www.drachengasse.at

4, ARCHE NOAH LUXUSKLASSE The Cabaret Simpl Revue, written and directed by Michael Niavarani, something rather funny if you are looking for fine comedy and a good laugh. Tickets and further info can be found on www.simpl.at

5. A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI written and played by Daniel Llewelyn-Williams at The English Theatre, the award-winning tour-de-force performance about hope and magic in the reality of working-class life in Edwardian Britain. www.englishtheatre.at

6. ALL ABOUT EVE at Kammerspiele. Christopher Hamptons razor-sharp exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business a world of jealousy and ambition. Visit www.josefstadt.org for tickets and further information.

7. DIE SPINNEN DIE RÖMER ( A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM) at the LANDESTHEATER LINZ. Sure, Linz is not Vienna but only a 90-minute train ride away. Why not spend Valentines Day in Linz. The production of Stephen Sondheims sublime Musical Comedy is a must-see. Better get there early and enjoy one of the finest Pre-Show Meals at the theaters very own restaurant Das Anton.

To purchase tickets visit www.landestheater-linz.at

Happy theatregoing and Happy Valentine's Day Vienna.





