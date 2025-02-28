YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to the MC Showroom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stagebugs Productions will bring the musical magic of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown back to The MC Showroom this April – bigger, brighter, and packed with even more laughs, just in time to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz's iconic Peanuts comic strip. Plus, this season is extra special as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival – because what's better than a little laughter with your nostalgia?

Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering Charlie and the gang for the first time, this show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face faster than Snoopy chasing the Red Baron.

Join everyone's favourite blockhead, the ever-philosophical Lucy, blanket-toting Linus, bossy-but-loveable Sally, piano prodigy Schroeder, and everyone's favourite dancing beagle in this toe-tapping, heartwarming musical adventure. From the frustrations of homework to the triumphs of finally getting that kite in the air (or not...), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown reminds us that even life's smallest moments can be filled with laughter and joy.

Director [Director Name] says, "This show is like a warm hug from your childhood – with extra laughs and a whole lot of heart. We can't wait to share this slice of Peanuts magic with Melbourne audiences again."

StageBugs Productions is all about creating buzzing, inclusive, and vibrant spaces where artists can shine brighter than Snoopy's dance moves. Recently nominated for five Green Room Awards, StageBugs is making waves in Melbourne's independent theatre scene. With a mission to champion community and connection, StageBugs is bringing the magic of theatre to Melbourne one show at a time – and having a whole lot of fun along the way.

Don't be a blockhead – grab your tickets, dust off your security blanket, and join us for a show that's guaranteed to leave you humming Happiness is... all the way home!

