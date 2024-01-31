WICKED in Melbourne Adds Special Preview Performance With $20 Tickets

An additional preview was announced today for the upcoming Melbourne season of the spectacular musical WICKED, on Saturday 2 March at 7:30pm at the Regent Theatre. This will be the first chance for fans to see the much-anticipated Broadway Blockbuster in Melbourne. All tickets for this special preview will cost only $20.00 and go on sale at 8am on Wednesday 7 February at the Regent Theatre.

Tickets for this preview performance are only available in person through the Regent Theatre box office. Fans are encouraged to queue up as early as possible since tickets will be allocated on a strictly ‘first come-first served’ basis. Up to two tickets may be purchased per customer and valid ID must be shown during the transaction. All tickets are subject to availability and cannot be re-sold.

WICKED has been captivating Sydney for the past six months, with ecstatic capacity audiences, five star critic reviews and thrilling praise on social media. The Sydney Morning Herald said WICKED is “Ingenious and beautiful: WICKED dazzles” while Australian Stage called it “Triumphant, a dazzling, spectacular production”. Limelight praised the “Razzle-dazzle spectacle, uplifting girl-power” and the Australian Financial Review the “Exquisite comic timing, impressive, magical”. Studio 10 said WICKED is “Absolutely incredible. Extraordinary”.

Recently celebrating 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

The musical has played in 16 countries around the world including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, The Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and has been translated into six languages. WICKED has become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history (surpassing CATS).

The novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5.5 million copies, with 5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical’s success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and in her debut in a lead role, Melbourne-born Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Robyn Nevinplays the role of Madame Morrible, Liam Head plays Fiyero, Adam Murphy is Dr Dillamond, Shewit Belay plays Nessarose, Kurtis Papadinis is Boq, andZoe Coppinger is the Elphaba Standby.

The talented group of performers comprising the WICKED ensemble and swings includes Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert,Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White and Jun Woodfield.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends… until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.