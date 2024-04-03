WICKED $45 Lottery Announced In Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TodayTix has announced a $45 digital Lottery for the highly successful season of the beloved musical, WICKED, in Melbourne. After opening at Melbourne's Regent Theatre on 2 March following the smash hit Sydney season.

20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.

Entries for the digital Lottery are now open, and Will Close at 1.00pm AEST on Wednesday, 10 April. Successful entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to WICKED at the exclusive price of $45. An additional entry to the Lottery is available to participants who share across socials. The Lottery will continue to run each week for the duration of the Melbourne season, opening every Thursday at 12:01am AEST and closing the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AEST for the upcoming week's performances.

Vance, Ticketing Director for TodayTix Group Australia comments, “Following the huge success of the Sydney season of WICKED, we're thrilled to open the TodayTix Lottery to Melbourne audiences. Audiences of all ages connect with WICKED on a level that few shows achieve. The digital Lottery will enable even more people to experience this world-class production.”

HOW TO ENTER THE WICKED THE MUSICAL DIGITAL LOTTERY:

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

app in the App Store or Google Play Store. Enter the digital Lottery for a chance to purchase up to two exclusively priced $45 tickets to WICKED.

Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the Lottery.

The Lottery opens every Thursday at 12:01am AEST and closes the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AEST

Winners will be informed each ‘WICKED Wednesday' for that week's upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show.

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

For more information on the WICKED $45 digital Lottery, visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.