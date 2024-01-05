VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia

Moulin Rouge! the Musical will host another sing-a-long performance on 21 January at 6:30pm at the Regent Theatre.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia

Moulin Rouge! the Musical will host another sing-a-long performance on 21 January at 6:30pm at the Regent Theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit https://moulinmusicalau.net/sing-a-long-january.

Below, check out a behind the scenes video from the last sing-a-long event!

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.

Learn more about the Melbourne production at https://moulinrougemusical.com/australia/about/






