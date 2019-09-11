The Teskey Brothers And Carl Barron Join Sacred Heart Mission's Heart of St Kilda Concert

The Teskey Brothers And Carl Barron will join the exciting line-up, already announced, for this year's Sacred Heart Mission's Heart of St Kilda Concert at the fabulous Palais Theatre on Wednesday 23 October.

Appearing with The Teskey Brothers and Carl Barron will be Joe Camilleri, Steph Tisdell, Dan Sultan, Rhonda Burchmore, The Chantoozies, Libbi Gorr, Rob Snarski, Pierce Brothers, Kiki Courtidis, The Meltdown, Billy Miller, Rebecca Barnard and The Caravan Choir for the 12th year of this fabulous and exciting concert which will once again be hosted and supported by wonderful master of ceremonies, Brian Nankervis; a crowd favourite and long-term supporter of the Mission.

The Heart of St Kilda is a unique concert showcasing some of Australia's finest live music and comedy performers, who are generously donating their time in support of the Mission's Meals program.

The Heart of St Kilda Concert is an important event on the Mission's fundraising calendar. It provides a unique and exciting opportunity to engage with the community and to help raise much-needed funds in support of the Mission's Dining Hall and Meals Program, which serves about 400 free nutritious meals a day, every day of the year, to people experiencing homelessness and social isolation.

For over 35 years, Sacred Heart Mission's Dining Hall has been at the heart of the organisation. The Dining Hall connects those who are the most vulnerable in our community with a range of services which support them to live stable and fulfilling lives. The Mission serves over 160,000 meals each year via its Dining Hall in Grey Street, St Kilda. Proceeds from this year's concert will continue this inspirational work supporting people experiencing homelessness, social isolation and disadvantage in Melbourne.

HEART OF ST KILDA CONCERT: Wednesday 23 October

VENUE: Palais Theatre, St Kilda

TICKETS: Ticketmaster: 136 100 or www.ticketmaster.com.au

A-Reserve $99; B-Reserve $79

#heartofstkilda www.sacredheartmission.org





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You