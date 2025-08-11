The Lumineers Set Return to AU & NZ Next January for 'The Automatic World Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American folk-rockers and 2 x GRAMMY nominees The Lumineers will bring their AUTOMATIC World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026. The Lumineers will perform in Christchurch, Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth –their first visit since 2022's sold-out run.

The news follows the release of the band's fifth studio album, AUTOMATIC, The Lumineers' first collection of new music in three years. Upon release in February 2025, it debuted at #16 on the Billboard 200 (and #2 on Top Rock Albums, Americana/Folk Albums, and Independent Albums).

Tickets for the AU/NZ dates go on sale Friday 15 August (12pm local time) via here. Sign up for early access to the Frontier Members Presale, which starts Thursday 14 August (11am local time).

THE LUMINEERS AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR JANUARY 2026

Saturday 3 January

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 6 January

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 9 January

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 13 January

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Friday 16 January

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 18 January

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 21 January

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

ABOUT THE LUMINEERS:

Founded in 2005 by Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano), The Lumineers have risen to become one of the most successful and influential bands of their generation, blending alternative rock, Americana, and heartfelt storytelling. Over five studio albums, including their 2025 release AUTOMATIC, the band has achieved 24 #1 hits across multiple radio formats, earned over 6 billion streams, sold more than 1.5 million albums in the US, and built a Spotify following of 22 million monthly listeners with a social media reach of 6.5 million.

Their accolades include two GRAMMY nominations, five Billboard Music Awards nods, an American Music Award nomination, and an iHeartRadio MMVA win for their #1 hit ‘Stubborn Love'. Known for their electrifying live performances, The Lumineers have sold out arenas, ampitheatres and stadiums across the globe, and headlined festivals like Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and Fuji Rock.

Beyond music, The Lumineers are dedicated to driving social impact, championing environmental sustainability, and supporting causes such as human rights, youth mental health, music education, and hunger relief. Their pandemic-era Colorado Gives Back benefit raised critical funds for live music and service industry workers affected by COVID-19. Now, with AUTOMATIC and The AUTOMATIC World Tour, The Lumineers continue to captivate audiences while building a legacy of creativity, advocacy, and impact.

Photo credit: Noa Griffel