THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Melbourne Season Extended

Due to incredible demand the Melbourne season will be extended until February 18th with tickets for the new performances on sale today.

Dec. 06, 2022  

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Melbourne Season Extended

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is currently wowing audiences and critics alike at Arts Centre Melbourne. Due to incredible demand the Melbourne season will be extended until February 18th with tickets for the new performances on sale today.

After its record breaking season at the Sydney Opera House earlier in the year this production has soared in Melbourne with audiences flocking to experience one of the most successful and much loved musicals of all time.

The talented Australian cast is led by Josh Piterman in the coveted lead role of the Phantom while Amy Manford takes on the role of the ingénue Christine Daaé and Blake Bowden plays Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

Australian musical theatre stalwart David Whitney plays Monsieur Firmin, Andy Morton returns to the stage as Monsieur Andrè and soprano Giuseppina Grech plays Carlotta Guidicelli. Madame Giry is played by Jayde Westaby, while classical crossover artist Paul Tabone plays Ubaldo Piangi, and newcomer Mietta White plays young ballerina Meg Giry.

Joining them is the talented ensemble cast including Elliot Baker, Anton Berezin, Laura Bianchi-Bishop, Eleanor Blythman, Gavin Brown, Ben Clark, Bridget Costello, Andrew Dunne, Lewis Francis, Christina Gibbs, Claudia Hastings, Olivia Jenkins, Daniel Koek, Naomi Livingston, Josephine Lonergan, Aaron Lynch, Imogen-Faith Malfitano, Kayleigh Marven, Emma McFarlane, Lachlan O'Brien, Brittany Page, Edward Smith, Anna Stephens, Tod Strike, Troy Sussman, Raphael Wong, Jack Wunsch and Elisha Zion Lee.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable and sound design by Mick Potter, The Phantom of the Opera has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This new production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh.

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn and is presented by Opera Australia in association with The Really Useful Group.




Jay Shetty, Bestselling Author & Podcast Host, Is Coming To Australia On First Ever Wo Photo
Jay Shetty, Bestselling Author & Podcast Host, Is Coming To Australia On First Ever World Tour JAY SHETTY: LOVE RULES
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, which will come to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in April 2023. In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.
Melbournes Sea Shanty Singing Cult Choir is Bound For South Australia Photo
Melbourne's Sea Shanty Singing Cult Choir is Bound For South Australia
Hot on the heels of sell-out performances at the 2021 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festivals and 2022 Midsumma Festival, “SEAMEN! THE SEA SHANTY SPECTACULAR” is set to make its South Australian premiere!
WALANBAA YULU-GI – BURN THE FLOOR Will Embark on Australian Tour Photo
WALANBAA YULU-GI – BURN THE FLOOR Will Embark on Australian Tour
As the world renown Australian Ballroom and Latin dance company Burn The Floor passes its 25th year, the performing group will collaborate with First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production to premiere in Melbourne in July 2023.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023 Photo
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena’s around the country.

December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022

December 1, 2022

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

