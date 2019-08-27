THE LONELINESS PROJECT Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019

Gavin Roach and Connor Ross present the World Premiere of The Loneliness Project.

We can all feel alone, but we rarely speak about it.

Drawn from interviews conducted with people across diverse gender, sexuality, age and cultural backgrounds, The Loneliness Project explores what it is to feel lonely in an ever-fluctuating world which we struggle to keep up with.

A piecing together of recorded voices, musical score, and ambisonic soundscape, and composed specifically as an immersive, surround-sound piece: The Loneliness Project is a live art experience designed to run for 20 minutes for an intimate audience of 20. Individuals are invited to enter the auditory landscape by sitting, lying down, moving about the space and sharing the experience, in the hope that you... me... we, will no longer feel so alone.

Dates & Time: Tuesday 24th - Saturday 28th September, 8pm - 10pm (every 30 minutes)

Location: The Meeting Room, Meat Market - 5 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne 3051

Tickets: Full: $10+ transaction fee

Booking info: https://melbournefringe.com.au/





