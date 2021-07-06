THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Season at Melbourne Theatre Company Extended Due To Popular Demand

Due to significant audience demand, the Australian premiere season of The Lifespan of a Fact has now been extended until July 16 at Arts Centre Melbourne.

After a pause in the season as a result of Melbourne's recent lockdown, audiences want more of this somewhat true story about the slippery nature of facts, and tickets for these final performances are on sale now.

This will be the final week audiences can witness the captivating performances from Nadine Garner, Steve Mouzakis and Karl Richmond in this hit Broadway comedy, which has proven to be one of MTC's most popular shows of the 2021 season yet despite the disruptions.

MTC Executive Director & Co-CEO Virginia Lovett said, 'This show has been severely impacted by the recent lockdown. Despite the box office loss we decided to return to the stage with reduced capacities because MTC wants to ensure our creatives and staff have work through this crisis, all while ensuring a COVID-safe environment to welcome back our subscribers and audiences who are hungry for world class theatre.

'With the help of Arts Centre Melbourne we are thrilled to extend the season to ensure more people can come back into the Melbourne Arts Precinct to see this wonderful production and show their support for live performance in this city.'

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is based on the critically acclaimed book of the same name that was written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. The Lifespan of a Fact is a tightrope walk of playful debate on the virtues and vices of creative non-fiction as inspired by John and Jim's real life experiences.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at mtc.com.au.