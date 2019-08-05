SKETCH ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH GIRLS Returns to the Butterfly Club

Following a critically praised run at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, David Massingham is bringing his solo show Sketch Me Like One of Your French Girls to The Butterfly Club this August for three nights only.

Sketch Me Like One of Your French Girls sees the Raw Comedy Queensland state finalist brings together his funniest sketch monologues for one huge comedy showcase.

"My show's mix of clever set-ups, big characters and interactive moments definitely owes something to comics like Rowan Atkinson and Shaun Micallef," says David.

"Pretty good idols to have, I'd say."

As well as his solo sketch comedy work - also including the similarly critically acclaimed Little Sketch Book of Horrors, which played at 2019's Comedy Festival - David has found recent success with two back-to-back sold-out seasons of his improvised whodunnit show, Murder Village. His 20 years as a comedic improviser has also seen David compete four times in the Theatresports National Championships at Sydney's Enmore Theatre.

Thanks to his background as an improviser, David is prepared for unexpected moments with audience members throughout the show.

"There is a little gentle participation in the show, but I always find the audience is up for it," David says. "I'm sure Melbourne's punters will have a few surprises in store for me!"

Bookings: www.thebutterflyclub.com





