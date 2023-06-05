Rupert Guenther Returns to Melbourne With 'New Letters To Esterhazy'

Melbourne-born Vienna-trained composer-violinist Rupert Guenther returns to Melbourne and embarks on the world premiere tour of his newest sonata of evocative improvisations “New Letters To Esterhazy” at Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday 26 July at 7 pm.

Commissioned and recorded by ABC Classic FM, the sonata is an intimate story that depicts imaginary letters from the artist in 21st century Australia sent back in time to Austrian musician Joseph Haydn in the 18th century Austro-Hungarian court of Esterhazy. The music is full of sunlight, appreciation and hope, yet tenderly handles moments of despair, the winter darkness, and delicate new growth with great compassion.

The concert concludes with three short new contemplative works “Hakone Maple” styled on the ancient tradition of Japanese shakuhachi flute music, “So Many Stars”, an Arabic-influenced composition, and “Wandjina”, a short work describing the mythological Wandjina figure and its relationship with the Australian desert landscape and the ancient culture of the land.

“It is wonderful to return home as Melbourne has always been a very special place for me,” said Rupert. “I love the solo violin improvisations, the sound is a very beautiful and highly personal voice. It’s akin to a public reading of literature or poetry. As the artist you are the only actor on the stage as it were, yet the richness, complexity and depth of the stories in the music are as present as ever.



“The great intimacy of the music in New Letters To Esterhazy is especially poignant for me, having lived and studied in Austria, and played concerts in the same concert room Haydn gave his performances in at what was once the Austro-Hungarian Court of Esterhazy.

“It is the special feeling of these historic places, the physical presence of earlier times in the cobbled streets and old buildings, and the way of making music full of nuance which has rubbed off on me in my music during my earlier time living and performing in Europe.

“When ABC Classic FM commissioned and then recorded the works, they could hardly believe what they were hearing - it was classical music, but all improvised out of thin air. There were no second takes or over-dubs or corrections, they weren’t needed, the whole story of the sonatas stood complete. The whole album is a gorgeous record of an artist at their work.

“The art of classical improvisation might seem new or unknown in some people’s minds, but back in those times it was very much a normal way of making music which sat easily alongside the composed scores. It has become a lost art until now, but in reality what I am doing is no different from a painter who is painting his pictures, giving life to his own thoughts and inspirations onto a blank canvas.”

This sonata was one of 5 new albums of the artist’s improvisations commissioned and recorded by ABC Classic FM.

The 2023 world premiere national tour includes:

30 June - Government House, Perth

26 July - Primrose Potter Salon, Melbourne Recital Centre

28 July - Larry Sitsky Recital Room, The Australian National University, Canberra

4 August - Baroque Hall, Adelaide

8 August - Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

1 September - Ian Hanger Hall, Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University

*Hobart - to be announced

Rupert Guenther is a new type of violinist-composer, specialising in bespoke performances of his own highly imaginative improvisations. His unique form of creative artistry is a highly personal response to life, just as a painter paints his pictures onto a blank canvas. He has independently released over 25 albums. Rupert’s bespoke performances include Tate Britain London, Docklands Museum London, National Gallery of Victoria Melbourne, Lawrence Wilson Gallery UWA, Guildhall Festival London, Melbourne International Festival, Bombora House NYC, and recitals in Sweden, Austria, Italy and USA. Trained as a virtuoso concert violinist in Vienna, Austria, his deep feeling for music, the natural environment and the cosmos has fuelled his musical passions over a diverse range of musical styles since a young age. Formerly a member of the Vienna Chamber Opera, he has been sideman to the stars such as Beatles' producer Sir George Martin, Olivia-Newton John, Demis Roussos, John Farnham, Anthony Warlow, and Hollywood singer-songwriter Lisbeth Scott.

For bookings for “New Letters To Esterhazy” at Melbourne Recital Centre website (and search for “New Letters To Esterhazy”) and to find out where to get tickets for the other venues go to www.rupertguenther.com