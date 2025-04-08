Rocket Science Join Supergrass as Special Guests on Australian Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The indie rock four-piece Rocket Science (AU) has been announced as the special guest for all shows for the iconic Supergrass (UK) as they celebrate the I Should Coco | 30th Anniversary Tour of Australia in June 2025.

The four-date east coast run will be Supergrass’ first headline shows on our shores in 17 years which will see the band perform their iconic UK #1 debut album I Should Coco in full plus additional hits. ​ ​

Kicking off with two Forum, Melbourne shows on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June (Kings Birthday long weekend), the Britpop legends play Sydney Opera House on Tuesday 10 June before a final Oz show at The Tivoli, Brisbane on Wednesday 11 June. Final tix across all shows available now via frontiertouring.com/supergrass ​ ​ ​ ​

SUPERGRASS ​I SHOULD COCO 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Saturday 7 June

​Forum | Melbourne, VIC

​FINAL TIX

​18+

​ticketek.com.au

Sunday 8 June (King’s Birthday long weekend)

​Forum | Melbourne, VIC

​FINAL TIX

​18+

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 10 June

​Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

​FINAL TIX

​Lic. All Ages ​

​sydneyoperahouse.com

Wednesday 11 June

​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

​FINAL TIX

​18+

​ticketmaster.com.au

About Rocket Science

Rocket Science play trashy-psychedelic-garage-punk with new wave, no-wave art-punk enthusiasm. Formed in mid-1998 the band has released 6 full-length albums and enjoyed numerous ep’s, singles and 12” releases both in Australia and overseas. Described as one of the greatest bands to see live by Rolling Stone Magazine, Rocket Science has received accolades and excitement from all over the world. Hits include, ‘Burn In Hell’, ‘Being Followed’, ‘Eternal Holiday’, ‘Sex Call’ and ‘One Robot’. The band has a celebrated international history and has toured extensively in the UK, Europe, US and Japan. ​ ​

About Supergrass

Supergrass first broke onto the Britpop scene with their Mercury-nominated UK #1 debut album I Should Coco in 1995 with its fourth single ‘Alright’ catapulting the band to global success. Five acclaimed studio albums followed – In It For The Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life On Other Planets (2002), Road To Rouen (2005), Diamond Hoo Ha (2008) - before the band announced their split in 2010, all going on to lead successful careers. Along with performing I Should Coco in its entirety, the English rockers will bring their catalogue of hits including ‘Caught By The Fuzz’, ‘Alright’, ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’, ‘Mansize Rooster’ and ‘St.Petersburg’ to Australia in June 2025!

