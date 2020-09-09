Queensland Theatre Re-Opens With THE HOLIDAYS

A limited number of tickets will be released for sale in October.

Queensland Theatre will reopen with The Holidays by David Megarrity, 14 November - 12 December. The show is directed by Bridget Boyle.

Existing ticket holders will be contacted to arrange transfers from the original season which was postponed due to COVID-19. A limited number of tickets will be released for sale in October.

Join the waitlist for tickets.

The Holidays are on holiday: 12-year-old Oliver has been pulled out of school for an unexpected road trip with his mum and dad, en route to grandad's seaside shack. But grandad, an eccentric artist, is not there. In this unkempt place stuffed with memories, it seems that the Holidays - instead of getting away from it all - have taken a lot with them.

This Queensland Premier's Drama Award-winning play is a feast for the senses, a wistful and funny journey combining live performance, music and cutting-edge projection. A disarming and lyrical chronicle about family, for families, The Holidays is a show for sons, fathers, grandfathers, and anyone who loves one.

Learn more at http://www.queenslandtheatre.com.au/Shows/The-Holidays.

