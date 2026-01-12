QUEER EYES Star Jonathan Van Ness Brings New Tour to Australia and New Zealand

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh off three worldwide comedy tours – Road to Beijing; Imaginary Living Room Olympian and Fun & Slutty – Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his brand new show Hot & Healed to Australia and New Zealand.

"Australia is one of the most amazing places and I cannot wait to come back and share my new show with y’all!" says the comedian. The new dates start in Auckland on Monday, February 23, before heading to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide.

An Emmy-winning television personality, 3x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian, and founder of JVN Hair, Jonathan Van Ness is known for appearing on Netflix’s Queer Eye as well as hosting the podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series “Gay of Thrones,” a social commentary series recapping HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.’

He recently appeared as 'Man in Chair' in a one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The special concert kicked off the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival and featured Emmy Award-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’

Australian/New Zealand Tour Dates

AUCKLAND – SKY CITY THEATRE – MONDAY FEBRUARY 23

SYDNEY – SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE – THURSDAY FEBRUARY 26

BRISBANE – Powerhouse Theatre – SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28

MELBOURNE – HAMER HALL – SUNDAY MARCH 1

PERTH – ASTOR THEATRE – TUESDAY MARCH 3

ADELAIDE – NORWOOD CONCERT HALL- WEDNESDAY MARCH 4