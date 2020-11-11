Paul Kelly Announces Two Special Appearances At Melbourne Recital Centre

Australian music legend Paul Kelly joins Melbourne Recital Centre for two exclusive online events.

Australian music legend Paul Kelly joins Melbourne Recital Centre for two exclusive online events.

This month, Paul Kelly unites with Paul Grabowsky for a performance of torch songs in the style of Frank Sinatra from their new album, Please Leave Your Light On. Filmed live in the gorgeous Elisabeth Murdoch Hall, the concert will be available to stream online on Saturday 28 November.

Please Leave Your Light On reworks songs from Kelly's vast catalogue for the intimate combination of voice and piano. With an extensive trove of musical ingenuity, jazz royalty Paul Grabowsky injects new life into the original songs without ever losing sight of Kelly's creative vision. The new arrangements reveal another side of this adored music, and perhaps another side of Paul Kelly too. Grabowsky told The Age, 'You get to hear Paul in a way that maybe people have never quite heard him .... People can hear every single word and in his songs the words are gold.'

With music that draws you in so close, and invites you to savour every word, it is fitting that Paul Kelly's next event with Melbourne Recital Centre shines the spotlight squarely on his deep love of poetry and the spoken word.

Paul Kelly returns on Tuesday 8 December to join author and editor Jaclyn Crupi and the Centre's growing book club, Bookmarks, for an online discussion of poems from his brilliant anthology Love is Strong as Death.

Love is Strong as Death opens the vault to Paul Kelly's extensive poetry collection, sharing the ones he has loved, committed to heart and kept by his side all these years. The poems range from Shakespearean sonnets to contemporary verse, from works by Australian poets to translated literature, and from pithy one-liners to excerpts from epic narratives. These works speak to the great themes of literature that have proven so powerful in Paul Kelly's music: love and death - and everything in between.

'Kelly swims in an ocean of words. He loves them. This is surely a huge part of his genius as a songwriter. It also makes this anthology such a wonderful experience.' The Sydney Morning Herald.



For more information and to book tickets visit: melbournerecital.com.au.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You