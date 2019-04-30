National Indigenous Music Awards Nominations Are Now Open

Nominations are now open for the 2019 National Indigenous Music Awards(NIMAs) signaling the beginning of the sixteenth year of the event providing a well-deserved platform for First Nation's talent in Australia, raising Indigenous music to grand new heights.

The awards will return to Darwin's iconic Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 10. The public and industry are encouraged to nominate any Indigenous album or single released after June 1, 2018 for inclusion in this year's awards by visiting www.indigenousmusic.com.au

This year will see the first NIMAs following the launch of the weekly National Indigenous Music Chart, which has given a weekly insight into the achievements of Indigenous musicians across the whole year, not only celebrating big names like Jessica Mauboy, Busby Marou and Thelma Plum, but also shining a light on the achievements of new artists like Kaiit, Tasman Keith, Dallas Woods and Drmngnow.

"Whether it is acknowledging greats of the past or discovering the talent of the future, theNIMAs continue to hold an important place in the Australian music calendar for both recognition and discovery of First Nations talent," said National Indigenous Music Awards Reference Group Chair Warren H. Williams. "The event continues to evolve and cement its relevance across the year to show Australia the wide range of amazing music that Indigenous people contribute to Australia's musical canon."



The 2018 National Indigenous Music Awards saw the event leap forward in strides with big growth in both audience and nominations, as well as stellar performances by Young Australian of the Year, Baker Boy, ARIA chart toppers Busby Marou and Hall of Fame inductee Roger Knox.



Last years' awards also offered a thoughtful recognition of the past with Indigenous music legend Gurrumul posthumously winning Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year, and a look to the future with break-out Arnhem Land talent Baker Boy taking home Best New Talent and Film Clip Of The Year.



It has been a big year for Indigenous musicians including Mojo Juju and Dan Sultan nominated for three and two ARIA nominations apiece, Electric Fields becoming runners up to be Australia's Eurovision entrant, Baker Boy cracking commercial radio with 'Cool as Hell' and Gurrumul winning the Australian Music Prize and four ARIAs for 'Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow).



Judging of the National Indigenous Music Awards is split this year, with 50% of votes coming from a panel of prominent Indigenous Australians and community leaders and 50% from a panel of Indigenous and non-Indigenous media and music industry representatives.





