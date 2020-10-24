Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melbourne Theatre Company Announces Return to the Stage in Two Acts

Act 1 will be announced in December ahead of a socially-distanced return to the stage in late January.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Melbourne Theatre Company will be returning to the stage for a year in two acts.

Act 2 will follow in the second half of next year with more information to be revealed early in 2021.

"Our priority for the year ahead is to get back on stage safely and to once again see artists and audiences filling Melbourne's theatres," the company said in a statement. "Presenting 2021 in two acts will allow us to do this in the most responsible way for everyone in our community."

