Melbourne Singer-Songwriter Karen Harding to Release Pop Single 'Insane For A Moment'

On Friday, 30 June 2023, Melbourne, Australian based singer-songwriter, Karen Harding will release her highly anticipated pop single, "Insane For A Moment."

The mesmerising pop single, combines rhythmic tribal percussive beats, haunting ethereal harmonies, and vocals that resonate to the core, creating an immersive musical experience.

Written, performed and produced by Karen Harding and the vocals mixed by Edwin Kraus, 'Insane For A Moment' delves deep into the inner workings of the mind during moments of insecurity. The track explores the complexities and juxtaposition of thoughts that oscillate between the drive to push forward and conquer challenges and the fears that pull one back. Through her introspective lyrics and compelling melodies, Karen Harding captures the universal human experience, resonating with listeners on a profound level.

"'Insane For A Moment' is a track that I had a lot of fun creating. The song reveals a new side to my songwriting and brings a more upbeat and experimental pop vibe in comparison to my previous releases. I truly wanted to capture the heart of the inner workings of a moment of insecurity and my hope is that this song can connect to the personal experiences of listeners."

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Karen Harding entered the music scene with her debut single, "I Didn't Realise," in May 2021. Since then, she has fearlessly pushed the boundaries of creativity, collaborating with a diverse range of artists and producers from around the world.

Harding's collaborations have spanned continents, working with renowned entities such as Argentinian P&M Records, the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, Canadian producer Landao, and Melbourne Hip Hop artist Serif. Her talents have earned her recognition, including winning the 2021 Bendigo Bank sponsored Radio Eastern songwriter talent show and receiving nominations as a top 10 winner for the World Songwriting Awards and Best International Artist at the Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards in February 2022.

With her versatile vocals that effortlessly transition between the ethereal sounds of Sarah McLachlan and Eva Cassidy to the powerful pop stylings of Ella Henderson and Adele, Karen Harding's music has the ability to transport listeners to a realm of imagination and emotion. Her lyrics and melodies touch upon the human experiences and emotions that connect us all, creating a deeply personal and relatable connection with her audience.

For Karen Harding, music has been a catalyst for self-discovery, personal growth, and therapeutic expression. As she continues to explore her musical talents and unleash her creative potential, audiences can expect to be captivated by her distinctive voice and innovative approach to songwriting.

'Insane For A Moment' will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 30, 2023. Stay tuned to Karen Harding's social media channels and official website for updates and announcements.

