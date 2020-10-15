Malthouse Theatre's LOADED Reimagined as an Audio Play

The Loaded audio experience will be available exclusively to all current ticket holders on Monday, 19 October.

Loaded, Malthouse Theatre's world premiere production, will be reimagined as an audio play.

The 1995 debut novel from Christos Tsiolkas (The Slap, Dead Europe, Barracuda) makes its theatrical premiere 25 years after the fact.

Ari (Roy Joseph, Five Bedrooms) is 19, unemployed and aimless. He doesn't want to be gay. He doesn't want to be Greek. He doesn't want to be anything. He finds an escape, of sorts, via sex, drugs and dance clubs. But, he doesn't really fit in with the queens at The Peel any better than with family in his theía's backyard.

This is the story that established Tsiolkas as a provocative master of the written word. Adapted for film in the 1998 underground hit Head On, and now, in close collaboration with playwright Dan Giovannoni, Tsiolkas rewrites Ari's odyssey for the stage with a 21st century perspective.

Directed by Stephen Nicolazzo (Merciless Gods), this queer migrant history comes spilling out across the four corners of Melbourne.

Learn more at https://www.malthousetheatre.com.au/whats-on/season-2020/loaded/.

