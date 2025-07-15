MSO Reveals Second Mornington Concert and School Holiday Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra recently announced that they will take the Orchestra to the people of Mornington for the inaugural MSO In Your Neighbourhood - and the local community is already asking for more.

The MSO has announced a second Neighbourhood Concert at Peninsula Community Theatre along with program details for the series of music workshops to be held at McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery and at local schools through August and September.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra CEO Richard Wigley acknowledged the interest and support received from the Mornington community. “Before a note is played, this wonderful initiative – MSO in Your Neighbourhood – has been met with welcome arms from the people of Mornington. This enthusiastic response has prompted us to schedule a second performance of the Neighbourhood Concert, with tickets at just $10. We are also delighted to be presenting a program of music workshops for the public with our new partners McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery”.

The all-ages concerts will be performed at Peninsula Community Theatre at 4:30pm and 6:30pm on Thursday 11 September, and will be hosted by flautist and ABC Young Performer of the Year Eliza Shephard - one of Australia's most exciting and dynamic musicians and artists.

Conductor Aaron Wyatt will lead the Orchestra performing some of Shephard's favourite works, including Ravel's Boléro, the William Tell Overture by Rossini, and Oogway Ascends from the film Kung Fu Panda, composed by Hans Zimmer and John Powell. At the 4.30pm performance, students from the September Schools Creative Music Workshop, hosted by Eliza and Aaron with MSO musicians, will perform a piece they developed in the workshop

As part of MSO in Your Neighbourhood, McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery will host a series of engaging musical experiences.

MSO Artist in Residence for Learning and Engagement, Karen Kyriakou will lead the hugely popular program for 0-5 year olds, Jam for Juniors on Wednesday 6 August and 3 September in the light filled Sarah & Baillieu Myer Education Pavilion overlooking the sculpture park.

On Wednesday 1 October, the School Holiday Music Workshop, led by internationally acclaimed cellist, composer, and educator Dr Richard Vaudrey, invites young musicians aged 8–14 to join MSO musicians for a hands-on, high-energy workshop. Together, they'll co-create an original piece of music to be performed in a special showing for parents and carers at the end of the session. Whether your child plays classical, jazz, pop, or is just starting out, this workshop is designed to inspire and include all levels and genres. Don't miss this chance to make music with the pros!

MSO musicians will also connect with local schools, including Peninsula Grammar, Mt Eliza, led by their Head of Ensemble and Studio Music Dr Richard Vaudrey, in a series of tailored workshops.

Lisa Byrne, Artistic & Executive Director of McClelland, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: “McClelland has always been a place where art, nature, and community intersect. Partnering with the MSO allows us to expand that vision through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to welcome the Orchestra into our landscape and to offer our visitors a truly immersive cultural experience.”

Tickets to MSO in Your Neighbourhood: Mornington are $10 and are on sale now, with group discounts available. Details on additional MSO activity and tickets will be released soon.