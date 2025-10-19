MORNING MELODIES Announces 2026 Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caroline O'Connor, Silvie Paladino, Teddy Tahu Rhodes, Georgia Wilkinson, Denis Walter and Claire Lyon are among the star-studded line-up set to perform at Hamer Hall as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s 2026 Morning Melodies program.

Shows are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., running for 60 minutes each. Choose Your Own Subscriptions are on sale Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m., and single tickets are on sale Thursday, December 4 at 11 a.m.

Now in its 41st year, the beloved daytime concert series continues to bring showstopping performance spanning genres and generations to the stage. From the music of Broadway, ‘60s and ‘70s pop, joyful swing, opera and contemporary classics along with dance, Morning Melodies is one hour of joyful, affordable performance.

The 2026 season, which runs from February through to December, also features Rhys Tolhurst performing swing classics alongside Nina Ferro, The 60 Four delivering a Vegas-style concert of ‘60s and ‘70s hits, and cabaret powerhouses Amelia Ryan and Libby O’Donovan paying tribute to the women who redefined Australian music in the swinging ‘60s.

In addition to established stars, the program shines a spotlight on the future stars of the performing arts with The Australian Ballet School and the Victorian College of the Arts presenting showcases with their brightest students.

"I’m so excited to be part of the Morning Melodies line-up for 2026 along with so many other wonderful artists. It’s always such a treat to perform before the Morning Melodies audiences; they bring such a warm, joyous energy to the magnificent Hamer Hall," said Paladino.

Since its inception in 1985, Morning Melodies has grown from film screenings in the Playhouse Theatre to a celebrated series of live performances at Hamer Hall, attracting over half a million attendees.

"I'm delighted to announce the 2026 Morning Melodies program," said Melanie Smith, Executive Director, Performing Arts, Arts Centre Melbourne. "The enduring success of this beloved concert series lies in offering joyous, affordable entertainment from high calibre artists. Morning Melodies has something for everyone – from grandparents sharing the experience with their older grandchildren, to school groups and even office workers dropping in for a lunchtime musical treat. It truly is a program for all ages."

2026 Morning Melodies Program

DENIS WALTER — MY ALL TIME FAVOURITES

Monday, February 23

Beloved entertainer and broadcaster Denis Walter brings his rich baritone to My All Time Favourites, a warm and witty show with musical reflections on his extraordinary 55-year career in media and entertainment. Denis has become one of Australia’s most recognisable and loved voices. Expect a rich mix of popular ballads, golden-era crooning, country gems, classical favourites and plenty of laughs along the way with stories spanning stage, screen and the airwaves.

Claire Lyon — THE MUSIC OF BROADWAY

Monday, March 23

Claire Lyon, internationally renowned soprano and celebrated star of The Phantom of the Opera, brings the magic of Broadway to Hamer Hall. Claire will perform musical theatre classics including ‘Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again’ (The Phantom of the Opera), ‘Climb Every Mountain’ (The Sound of Music), ‘Memory’ (Cats), ‘I Feel Pretty’ (West Side Story) and many more unforgettable favourites.

THE 60 FOUR — HITS OF THE '60S AND '70S

Monday, April 27

Relive a defining era of pop music history when The 60 Four sing the biggest hits of the ’60s and ’70s in a spectacular Vegas-style show. Backed by a powerhouse live band, The 60 Four will be performing classics from Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Frankie Valli, The Bee Gees, Johnny O’Keefe, Tom Jones and more.

RHYS TOLHURST — A SWING AFFAIR FEATURING NINA FERRO

Monday, May 11

Swing, style and plenty of laughs will light up your day when acclaimed entertainer Rhys Tolhurst brings his hit show A Swing Affair. Rhys will be joined by guest vocalist Nina Ferro. Together they pay tribute to the Great American Songbook with timeless hits from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé.

EN POINTE — THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET SCHOOL

Tuesday, June 2

The Australian Ballet School’s annual performance captivates audiences with a breathtaking new program each year. Featuring the School’s talented full-time students, this vibrant mixed show celebrates the art of ballet, from uplifting contemporary pieces to beautiful classical works.

ORCHESTRA VICTORIA WITH CAROLINE O'CONNOR — MUSIC AND ME

Monday, July 20

Australian theatrical legend Caroline O’Connor AM has delighted audiences across the globe: on London’s West End, Broadway in New York and throughout Australia on our stages and screens. Her incredible career has featured many of musical theatre’s most powerful leading roles. For this special performance, Caroline will be joined by Orchestra Victoria to present music she has handpicked for the significance they play in her life.

VICTORIAN COLLEGE OF THE ARTS MUSIC THEATRE SHOWCASE — ECHOES OF BROADWAY

Monday, August 17

The Victorian College of the Arts’ graduating cohort honours the legacy of Broadway’s Golden Age. These rising stars – some of Australia’s finest emerging music theatre talent – bring timeless classics to life in a performance brimming with heart, harmony and high-energy ensembles.

SILVIE PALADINO — A LIFE ON STAGE

Monday, September 14

Australian musical theatre star Silvie Paladino’s performance is filled with music and stories as she reflects on her remarkable journey in the spotlight. From her breakthrough in Les Misérables in Australia and London’s West End, to standout roles in Cats, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!, Chess, Passion, Fun Home, Cinderella and Sunset Boulevard, Silvie has established herself as one of the nation’s most versatile performers.

I AM WOMAN — BOLD, BRASSY AND ICONIC

Monday, October 26

Cabaret powerhouses Amelia Ryan and Libby O’Donovan OAM join for a rollicking tribute to the women who redefined Australian music in the swinging ’60s. From the anthems of Helen Reddy and Olivia Newton-John to the soulful sounds of Judith Durham, Wendy Saddington and more, this uplifting hour brims with iconic songs and hilarious true stories.

TEDDY TAHU RHODES AND GEORGIA WILKINSON — A LITTLE GLAMOUR AND A LOT OF JOY

Monday, November 9

Join internationally celebrated opera stars Teddy Tahu Rhodes and Georgia Wilkinson for a morning of music, laughter and charm. Teddy’s commanding baritone, acclaimed for his performances in South Pacific and Carmen, and Georgia’s radiant soprano, known for The Magic Flute and The Phantom of the Opera, combine in a display of breathtaking artistry and irresistible stage presence.

CHRISTMAS MELODIES

Monday, December 7

Festive season magic arrives with bells on for Morning Melodies’ Christmas with an uplifting program filled with timeless carols and beloved hymns. A vibrant big band, choir and special guest artists come together to create an unforgettable festive experience. Artists will be announced closer to the date.