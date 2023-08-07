Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023

Kevin Bridges is returning to Australia in November for a national tour which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

An Overdue Catch-Up welcomes audiences in to the mind of one of the sharpest comedy talents the UK has to offer. With a career spanning an incredible 18 years, Kevin Bridges already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

Bridges has previously broken box office records with his last two tours, Brand New (2018) and A Whole Different Story (2015) going on to win awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year. He was also crowned by Ticketmaster fans as UK's Ticket of the Year in 2018.

Kevin's last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including a record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow's iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at that venue for one artist.

An Overdue Catch-Up is Kevin's fifth live stand-up tour. Throughout his career, Kevin has travelled and performed globally playing to sold out audiences in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, as well as all over Europe. He also had the prestigious honour of performing for former US President Barack Obama during The Hunter Foundation's charity dinner in Edinburgh in May 2017.

For nearly 15 years, Kevin has been a regular on our television screens. Recent notable TV appearances include; Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg

.

Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including Kevin Bridges - What's The Story in 2012, followed by Kevin Bridges – What's The Story Referendum Special in 2014. In 2014 Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum.

Kevin has released four best-selling DVDs: The Story So Far – Live in Glasgow in 2010, The Story Continues in 2012, 2015's A Whole Different Story and 2018's'Brand New.

At the tender age of 28, Kevin released his own autobiography We Need To Talk About… Kevin Bridges published in 2014.

Don't miss the chance to catch one of the most astute observational comedians around today at the top of his game.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Hamer Hall Tuesday 14 November

Adelaide Aec Theatre Friday 17 November

Brisbane Convention Centre Saturday 18 November

Sydney Sydney Opera House – Jfl Sydney Monday 20 November

Perth Riverside Theatre Thursday 23 November