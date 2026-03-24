QPAC to Livestream THE LAST SHIP from New Glasshouse Theatre in April

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Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the free regional livestream of the Australian exclusive of Sting's The Last Ship on Saturday 11 April from 7.15pm, live from the brand-new Glasshouse Theatre in Brisbane.

This opening night livestream of the Glasshouse Theatre's first international production is part of QPAC's commitment to ensuring the performing arts are available to all Queenslanders, including those in regional and remote locations.

The live broadcast will be presented via QPAC's Digital Stage platform, an online streaming service enabling on-demand access to the best live performance from Queensland and beyond.

Sting will play a leading role in a renewed version of The Last Ship, the acclaimed musical first developed by the global icon in 2011 and initially inspired by his 1991 album, The Soul Cages.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the moving story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard – the heart of their existence.

Sting takes on the role of Jackie White, the shipyard's foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this very personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

This renewed version of the production includes new scenes and music, specially adapted for the 2026 tour. Sting's music – from gritty folk and rousing choruses to intimate ballads – forms the heart of the show.

International reggae icon, longtime friend, and frequent Sting collaborator Shaggy has also recently been added to the cast for the Brisbane season and will feature in this production.

The Queensland-only broadcast will be free to attend at venues including Mount Isa Civic Centre, The J Noosa, The Empire Theatre in Toowoomba, The Wolvi Hall, Rainbow Beach Community Centre, Gympie Regional Gallery, Goondiwindi Cinema and Theatre, Leichhardt Centre in Miles, Redland Performing Arts Centre, Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton, and the Roma Saleyards – Bullring.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said she was thrilled that Sting's story of resilience, community and hope was streaming across regional communities in Queensland.

“The Last Ship is a once-in-generation musical theatre experience, and we cannot wait to share this unforgettable work with communities across the state. This is Sting like you've never seen him before,” Ms Healy said.

“While nothing beats a live performance experience at QPAC, this special livestream will ensure Sting's exceptional story and musicianship can be shared with theatre lovers in regional and remote parts of Queensland who can't easily visit QPAC.

“We are also proud to be showcasing the talents of Queensland performers who feature in The Last Ship ensemble.

“Statewide collaboration with our partner venues is what enables this scale of access. Their commitment to their communities is central to broadening access to this Australian-exclusive event, direct from Brisbane.”

Minister for Tourism Andrew Powell said The Last Ship was the first major event secured under the Mega and Strategic Events Fund and the first international production to premiere at QPAC's new Glasshouse Theatre.

“For the first time, we're livestreaming opening night to communities across the state, bringing world‑class entertainment from Brisbane to Burketown, Mount Isa, Noosa, Roma and beyond,” Minister Powell said.

“With thousands of visitors and more than $11 million flowing into local businesses, The Last Ship reinforces Queensland's growing reputation as Australia's capital for major events.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the livestream meant thousands of Queenslanders from the southwest to the far north could share in the excitement of The Last Ship's opening night.

“For one night only, The Last Ship is breaking the banks of the Brisbane River and bursting onto big screens across the State, as part of an unmissable livestreaming event,” Minister Langbroek said.

“This free broadcast delivers on our 10-year strategy for arts and culture, Queensland's Time to Shine, by ensuring more Queenslanders can access one of the year's most hotly anticipated shows and also provide one of the first opportunities to experience QPAC's brand new Glasshouse Theatre.”

For further information about the free Queensland broadcasts of The Last Ship, visit each venue's website. Additional Queensland venues interested in hosting a screening are invited to submit expressions of interest here.

The Last Ship forms part of the Glasshouse Theatre's opening program and will have 29 performances from 9 April to 3 May 2026.

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