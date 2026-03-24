MOGWAI and SPARKS Will Be Performed as Part of QPAC's Open Season in May

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Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and The Tivoli Group will again team up to present events within the Open Season music series in May this year, with two renowned international bands taking to the stage of QPAC's newest venue, the Glasshouse Theatre.

The Glasshouse Theatre will welcome Scottish band Mogwai on Wednesday 27 May and American pop and rock duo Sparks on Saturday 30 May. Launched in 2020, Open Season is a curated program that includes a city-wide season of events, boasting cutting-edge contemporary music and immersive art experiences. 2026 marks the second year of collaboration between QPAC and The Tivoli Group.

Glaswegian four-piece band, Mogwai, is known for a distinctive mix of melodic instrumental passages with roaring crescendos and sonic contrasts. Formed in 1995, Mogwai boasts 11 studio albums that explore differing styles of rock, bound together by a uniquely intimate but expansive sound and characteristic guitar-driven soundscapes. In 2021, the band's album As the Love Continues was met with widespread acclaim, topping the UK-album charts and earning a nomination for a Mercury Prize. Mogwai's latest album released in 2025, The Bad Fire, marked the band's 30th anniversary of their musicianship and loyalty of their cult-like fanbase. Two years since their last Australian tour, Mogwai will be the first Open Season artists to ‘christen' the Glasshouse stage, with an exceptional evening of cinematic live performance.

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, formed eclectic pop and rock band, Sparks, in their hometown of Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Now in their sixth generation of making music, keyboardist and songwriter Ron and vocalist Russell have juggled 26 genre-bending albums, from synth-pop to rock, disco, house, opera and beyond. Their 2021 documentary, The Sparks Brothers, diminished their ‘under-the-radar' status, to reveal their immense influence on successive creative generations, from Duran Duran and Bjork to The Smiths and Joy Division. Transversing into film in 2021, the pair developed the music and story for musical film, Annette, earning them eight wins and seven nominations at France's César and Lumières Awards, including the César for Best Original Music. Now, the Mael brothers will return to Brisbane for a spellbinding live performance on the Glasshouse stage.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy welcomed the return of the partnership as an opportunity to bring together two very different international bands to Brisbane audiences.

“Last year's Open Season collaboration was a standout success with 35% of our show's audiences coming to QPAC for the very first time,” Ms Healy said.

“That speaks to the heart of what we do at QPAC - presenting a diverse range of live performance events that makes everyone feel welcome and confident they'll find something they love”.

“With the Glasshouse Theatre now open, we're thrilled to see it take centre stage in this year's Open Season series. Welcoming in-demand International Artists like Mogwai and Sparks to our newest venue further cements Brisbane's reputation as a leading destination for contemporary music.”

Open Season Creative Director Dave Sleswick shared how the Glasshouse Theatre will transform the experience of Open Season 2026.



“Open Season has always been about building something from the ground up — a program that belongs to the city and the people who live here. From the very beginning our goal was to create something truly collaborative and proudly local that reflects the creative spirit of Brisbane. Our partnership with QPAC is a perfect reflection of that vision.

"Dedicated Mogwai and Sparks fans will be itching to experience these musicians live on a Brisbane stage again and it's going to be super special to welcome these artists back to our city with a totally new performance experience in the Glasshouse,” Mr.Sleswick said.

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said audiences would welcome the return of Open Season in 2026.

“The Crisafulli Government, through Arts Queensland investment, has helped Open Season to grow and evolve into one of Brisbane's most diverse and anticipated music and arts programs,” Minister Langbroek said.



“After their successful collaboration in 2025, we're delighted to see The Tivoli Group partner with QPAC once again to present two major international acts as part of Open Season 2026.



“We look forward to experiencing the work of these iconic artists in the glimmering new Glasshouse Theatre – a space tailor-made for local and International Artists to shine."

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