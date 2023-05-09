Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

Find out how to attend a tour date near you!
Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand, Frontier Touring and presenting partner AAMI are pumped to announce one of Australia's favourite entertainers, Jimmy Rees, has added two new Melbourne and Sydney shows to his now 14-show Australia-wide Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023!
The two newly announced shows are The Palms at Crown Melbourne on Wed 30 Aug at 8.45pm and Enmore Theatre Sydney on Sat 16 Sept at 8.45pm.
Covering all corners of Australia, Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin and Hobart throughout August - November!
General public on sale for all shows kicks off Wednesday 10 May from 1pm AEST across staggered times. Check below for show specific timings. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Beginning his career as the legendary Jimmy Giggle on the award-winning ABC Kid's TV series, Giggle & Hoot, Rees has gone on to solidify his personal reinvention as a viral sensation, comedian and entertainer with his quick-witted comedy sketches and content resonating with hundreds of millions of views over the past few years as seen across his Facebook (1M+ followers), YouTube (157k subscribers), Twitter (15k followers), TikTok (1.3M followers + 33.1M Likes) and Instagram (470k followers) platforms.
Highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You're From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the unmissable Meanwhile in Bryon Bay and Meanwhile in Brighton.
The Not That Kinda Viral tour follows on from Jimmy's hugely successful 2022 Meanwhile In Australia tour.
With his affable charm and quick wit, don't miss Jimmy Rees live - a show full of laughs, relatability and fun - this August, September, October and November!
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
PRE-SALE ALLOCATION EXHAUSTED
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 1pm AEST
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW
8:45pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 1pm AEST
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 9 September
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 3pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Friday 15 September
Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 2pm AEST
merrigong.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
PRE-SALE ALLOCATION EXHAUSTED
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 3pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
8:45pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 3pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 17 September
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 2pm AEST
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Thursday 21 September
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 1pm AEST
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 23 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 4pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Friday 29 September
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 3pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 1 October
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 4pm AEST
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 14 October
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 2pm AEST
yourcentre.com.au
Saturday 21 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 1pm AEST
wrestpoint.com.au
Thursday 2 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
6pm AEST
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Wednesday 10 May, 1pm AEST
ticketmaster.com.au
