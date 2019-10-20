Help Is On Its Way Concert Comes to Bunjil Place

Help is definitely on its way with this heart-warming, yet poignant concert, on Sunday November 24th at 3pm in the beautiful, iconic Bunjil Place. Presented by inclusive arts organisation Play It Forward and Voices of Casey, both very active participants in Casey's local arts landscape, this concert engages the community in the arts and fosters the dialogue around family violence and positive mental health, particularly for males.

Dr Jonathon Welch AM, the engaging and ebullient founding artistic director of Play It Forward, adds "we know there are so many health and wellbeing benefits through singing and the arts. We encourage everyone to be part of this fantastic event either by joining one of our wonderful Play It Forward choirs or by coming to the performance. I want to get the whole world singing I think!"

The award winning Choir of Hard Knocks are thrilled to be part of this concert, their first performance at Bunjil Place. They will be conducted by their new co-artistic directors Danielle Matthews & Adam Przewlocki.

Help Is On Its Way also brings together a showcase of wonderful musical talent, with;

The City of Greater Dandenong Band led by Jamie Lawson

MEN ALOUD! and the Help Is On Its Way massed choir, conducted by Jonathon

The Play It Forward Choirs, Voices of Casey, All Together Choir, Choir of Opportunity, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Western Health Singers and Voices of the Alfred

THECHO!R conducted by Jonathon

SE Trill Seekers and members of the Phoenix Harmony Chorus and Casey community

We are also excited to welcome Bernard Curry as our special guest MC.

Jonathon elaborates "This concert, and the series of workshops we have leading up to it, give our singers the opportunity to connect and support each other. Community is so crucial. Reach out to those around you who need extra help to find their way, the simplest of gestures can help and bring people together."

Come and connect with OUR COMMUNITY of singers at Help Is On Its Way. Book at www.bunjilplace.com.au/help-on-its-way Tickets are from $5 to $15.

The City of Casey and Dandenong Cranbourne RSL Sub-branch generously support this project.





