Harvest Rain Announces Casting and Dates For Tour of of WE WILL ROCK YOU

The high-octane rock musical WE WILL ROCK YOU is set to tour Australia in an all-new arena production that will Raise the Roof of Entertainment Centres across the country from this October.

Featuring Queen's greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, I Want to Break Free, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Somebody To Love, Under Pressure, A Kind of Magic and more, this record breaking arena show is a must-see for rock fans of all ages.

Featuring Australian singing superstar Paulini (The Bodyguard, Hair) as Killer Queen, this eye-popping spectacular is a unique collaboration between the legends of rock, Queen, and one of the U.K.'s most phenomenally successful writers, Ben Elton.

Starring in the role of Galileo will be Ross Chisari, who audiences will remember from the national tours of Shrek, The Rocky Horror Showand Aladdin.

Direct from the US National tour of Kinky Boots and the Australian productions of Hairspray and Rolling Thunder Vietnam, Kirby Lunn will take on the role of Scaramouche.

After touring the country as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular, Carly Bettinson will play the role of Oz (a very different kind of Oz for this arena show!)

Fresh from roles in Mamma Mia, Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent, Chris White will play the role of Brit.

Rounding out the principal cast will be Josh Whitten (Wicked, Grease, Rent) as Khashoggi, Grant Couchman (Footloose, The Wizard of Oz) as Buddy, and newcomers and recent graduates of the Brisbane Academy of Musical Theatre, Cristian Robba-Colley and Victoria Roberts.

Supporting the principal cast will be an ensemble of over 500 performers, making this the largest production of WE WILL ROCK YOU ever staged. Presented by Harvest Rain, this production follows in the footsteps of their previous sell-out national arena tours of Cats, Hairspray, Grease and The Wizard of Oz.

The show will be directed by Tim O'Connor, with choreography by Callum Mansfield, Music Direction by Dennett Hudson, Stage Design by Fran Hannaway, Lighting Design by Trudy Dalgleish and Sound Design by John Taylor.

Tim O'Connor, CEO of Harvest Rain, said today "This show is a celebration of some of the best rock music ever written - it's just hit after hit after hit!For the last two decades, WE WILL ROCK YOU has played in theatres all over the world, bringing the music of Queen into a more traditional theatre setting. With this show, we're taking it back where it belongs, in an arena setting with pumping sound and lights and all the energy of a rock concert that we've so missed through the pandemic. Rock is back, baby, and we will rock you!"

Tour Dates:

BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

1 & 2 October 2021

QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY

14 & 15 January 2022

ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

28 & 29 January 2022

MELBOURNE ARENA

22 & 23 April 2022

RAC ARENA, PERTH

15 & 16 July 2022

NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

7, 8 & 9 October 2022

Tickets for the Brisbane season go on sale Wednesday 31st March 2021 at www.wewillrockyouarena.com.