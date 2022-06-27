Final Cast Members Revealed For HAIRSPRAY at the Regent Theatre

The final cast members have been unveiled for the highly-anticipated Australian premiere of the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray, which is set to open at the Regent Theatre in August.

Brushing off their dancing feet includes Javon King (international tour of RENT, Newsies) as Seaweed J Stubbs, Australian musical theatre veteran Donna Lee and Ayanda Dladla, who made her stage debut as Molly in the 2021 GFO production of Annie and also featured as Young Nala in the Australian tour of Disney's The Lion King, who will perform the role of Little Inez.

Rounding out the talented cast includes Australia's Got Talent grand finalist Brianna Bishop, most recently seen in the Australian tour of CHESS The Musical, as Amber von Tussle, Mackenzie Dunn (Shrek the Musical, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie for The Prod Company) is in the coveted role of Penny Pingleton, Sean Johnston (Grease, Jersey Boys) as the much-loved and idolised Link Larkin plus theatre favourite Todd Goddard.

Ensemble members include Jamonte Bruten, Micah Aaron Cook, Eli Cooper, Amahri Edwards-Jones, Sienna Embrey, Andrea Fleming, Lucy Fraser, Joel Granger, Paul Hanlon, Micheal Corey Hassel, Zoe Ioannou, Todd Jacobsson, Savannah Lind, Madeleine Mackenzie, Anna Mallows, Nya,Tony Oxybel, Morgan Palmer, Kristin Paulse, Caitlin Spears, Harry Targett and Gabriyel Thomas.

They are joining some of Australia's favourite performers including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who will star as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Rob Mills as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has One Dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

Tickets on sale now via www.hairspraymusical.com.au