FLIT Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival

Performances run 10 - 14 October.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo 1 MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo 3 Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023 Photo 4 Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

FLIT Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival

FLIT Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival

"Flit" by Ruby Rees, the playwright who won the national St Martin's Playwriting Award in 2010 for her debut play "Serpents", comes to Melbourne Fringe. "Flit" is a captivating production made possible by the support of Creative Victoria's Sustaining Creative Workers Grant Funding and Theatre World's Melbourne Fringe Artists First Commission Program.

A girl returns home from a night out, muscles aching from dancing. A boy she has never seen before sits in her flat, awaiting her return. Assuming the worst, the girl takes a frying pan to the boy's temple, and when he claims he has been banished from Neverland by Peter Pan, the girl thinks the boy is crazy, high or both. That is until his story begins tugging on a memory she thought she had forgotten...

Flit Director and Co-creator Ruby Rees, reflecting on teaming up with sister Eva, has combined her "deep love for Peter Pan, alongside my fascination with the challenges it presents around loss of innocence, gender, and family relationships. Flit is ripped from the past and embodies a nostalgia for childhood that I think is universal. He is important now because he represents experiences that I hope generate empathy and recognition forever."

It is a drug induced psychosis; a scathed daydream; the remnants of shattered childhood innocence. Directed in a mode that is "stylish, energetic and exciting" (Theatrepeople), Flit occurs entirely in one room, riddled with degenerate nostalgia and pulsating with the kind of intimacy evoked by the most pathological of human tendencies.

Flit is a collaboration between Theatre Works, Ruby and Eva Rees and Melbourne Theatre Producer Andrew Gyopar (Little Women, Dogfight). According to Gyopar, working with Ruby and Eva (Rees) is "an exciting opportunity to showcase some of the incredible talent we have in Melbourne and harness the Melbourne Fringe platform to bring a new, locally created work to life."

Ruby Rees adds that "Melbourne Fringe is a smorgasbord of experiments and of pushed envelopes. Art in every form spills all over Melbourne and crowds from far and wide gather together to celebrate art makers, there is a buzz and a hum that underpins the whole festival and is unbearably exciting to be a part of."

The cast of Flit are:

The Girl: Kaiya Jones (Neighbours, Turn Up The Volume)

Flit: Madeleine Magee-Carr (Cinderella, The River)

Flit will leave you feeling like you've seen it before - but can't remember where.

Flit: 10 - 14 October 7pm & 9pm (60 minutes)
Where: Theatre Works, 14 Acland Street St Kilda
Tickets: Full $30, Conc $25, Blak Tix $20, Applause $40
TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, and More to Join Cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES I Photo
Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, and More to Join Cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES In Melbourne

Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, Loredo Malcolm and Bev Killick will join the Melbourne cast of the hit Broadway musical La Cage aux Folles, opening at Arts Centre Melbourne from 9 November.  

2
Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris THE LIFE OF BYRON Comes to Melbourne a Photo
Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris' THE LIFE OF BYRON Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Australian comedy legends Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris team up once again to bring you the world premiere of The Life of Byron. The production comes to Melbourne and Sydney. Learn more here!

3
New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November Photo
New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November

New Australian musical, VILLAINY premieres in Melbourne in November. Learn more about the cast, how to get tickets, and more here!

4
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month

This Melbourne Fringe Festival join critically acclaimed Variety Artist Anna Lumb and Drag Icon DANDROGYNY as they navigate the tiny space in the front seat of a beat-up Beamer, when a casual lift home shifts dangerously into fifth gear.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Within These Walls presented by The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA)
NICA’s Guang Rong Lu OAM National Circus Centre (9/12-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melbourne Opera presents Maria Stuarda
Athenaeum Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You