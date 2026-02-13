Emma Algeri's MRS MARVIN Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After capturing audiences and critics alike with its bold blend of character comedy and original music, Emma Algeri's Mrs Marvin is hitting the road in 2026 for an Australia-wide tour. Algeri's portrayal as the unhinged school principal has been praised by Theatre Thoughts AUS, "Algeri is a brilliant improviser...Her ability is unparalleled."

This is not traditional stand-up, but a musical comedy event, where satire and theatrical flair collide with original songs and virtuosic live performance. Sharing the stage with critically acclaimed Melbourne pianist Isaac Mouskovias, the duo deliver original music alongside cleverly parodied classics.

With Emma Algeri's classical training at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music underpinning her live musicality, every moment on stage becomes an unforgettable blend of vocal performance and comic precision.

Tour Dates

Adelaide Fringe Festival, March 12 -15, Arthur Arthouse

Melbourne International Comedy Festival, April 14-18, The MC Showroom

Sydney TBA