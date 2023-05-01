Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS

The ensemble will perform works by Shostakovich, Mozart, and the incredible contemporary British composer Thomas Adès.

May. 01, 2023  
The Australian String Quartet (ASQ) is set to take audiences on an imaginative and moving musical journey with their upcoming national tour of Utopias between 10-22 May.

The concert program features a carefully curated selection of works that explore the themes of imagined worlds and inner reflections, showcasing the ASQ's virtuosity and profound musical and emotional depth. The ensemble will perform works by Shostakovich, Mozart, and the incredible contemporary British composer Thomas Adès.

"We absolutely adore this program," says violinist Dale Barltrop. "Each work carries immense emotional weight and yet reflects the sublime, intangible quality of the universe in all its beauty and mystery."

The concert opens with Thomas Adès' Arcadiana, which Barltrop says is "a modern masterpiece-seven movements that each offer a glimpse into a Utopian vision-drawing inspiration from art, music and the natural world." Following this remarkable work, the ASQ step back to 1783 with Mozart's String Quartet No.15 in D minor. "This is perhaps one of Mozart's finest quartets," says Barltrop, "in which he evokes the bliss and heartache of love and loss."

Finishing the program is Dmitri Shostakovich's deeply personal String Quartet No.9 in E-flat Major-a work that takes the listener into realms of unabashed exuberance, optimism and everywhere in-between-providing an edge-of-your-seat exhilarating finale to this concert.
Whether you're a seasoned string quartet aficionado or a genre newcomer, this program will captivate your imagination and ignite your emotions.

The Utopias tour takes place between 10-22 May and visits Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. For more information and to book tickets, visit asq.com.au

Perth-Wed 10 May, WA Museum Boola Bardip
Canberra-Sun 14 May, National Gallery of Australia
Melbourne-Mon 15 May, Melbourne Recital Centre
Sydney-Thu 18 May, The Neilson at ACO Pier 2/3
Brisbane-Fri 19 May, Queensland Conservatorium Theatre
Adelaide-Mon 22 May, Adelaide Town Hall

PROGRAM

THOMAS ADÈS
Arcadiana

MOZART
String Quartet No.15 in D minor, K.421

SHOSTAKOVICH
String Quartet No.9 in E-flat Major, Op.117

Since 1985, the Australian String Quartet (ASQ) has created unforgettable string quartet performances for audiences around the world. The ASQ is Dale Barltrop (violin), Francesca Hiew (violin), Christopher Cartlidge (viola) and Michael Dahlenburg (cello).

Dedicated to musical excellence with a distinctly Australian flavour, we aim to create chemistry and amplify intimacy through experiences that connect people with string quartet repertoire.

From our home base at the University of Adelaide where we are Quartet-in-Residence, we reach out across the globe to engage people with an outstanding program of performances, workshops, digital content, commissions and education projects.

Our distinct sound is enhanced by a matched set of 18th-century Guadagnini instruments, handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 and 1784 in Turin and Piacenza, Italy. These precious instruments are on loan for our exclusive use through the generosity of UKARIA.

Dale Barltrop plays a 1784 Guadagnini Violin, Turin
Francesca Hiew plays a 1748-49 Guadagnini Violin, Piacenza
Chris Cartlidge plays a 1783 Guadagnini Viola, Turin
Michael Dahlenburg plays a c.1743 Guadagnini Violoncello, Piacenza 'Ngeringa'






